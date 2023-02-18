FTC warns of common travel scams

As temperatures rise, a lot of people get excited thinking about their springtime and summer travel, but care is needed to avoid getting scammed when you hit the road.

You may get a call, a text message or a flyer in the mail. Or maybe you’ll see an online ad promising free or low-cost vacations. Scammers and dishonest companies are often behind these offers. You may end up paying hidden fees — or worse: after you pay, you might find out it’s all a scam, according to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

