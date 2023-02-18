FTC warns of common travel scams

As temperatures rise, a lot of people get excited thinking about their springtime and summer travel, but care is needed to avoid getting scammed when you hit the road.
You may get a call, a text message or a flyer in the mail. Or maybe you’ll see an online ad promising free or low-cost vacations. Scammers and dishonest companies are often behind these offers. You may end up paying hidden fees — or worse: after you pay, you might find out it’s all a scam, according to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).
Some common travel scams to watch out for:
These days, it’s easy to connect directly with property owners who advertise their vacation homes online. But scammers are also trying to get your rental booking. For example, they hijack real rental listings and advertise them as their own, so when you show up for your vacation, you find out that other people are also booked for the same property. You have no place to stay, and your money is gone. Other scammers don’t bother with real rentals — they make up listings for places that aren’t really for rent or don’t exist.
You might get robocalls offering you vacation deals at a discounted price. Robocalls from companies trying to sell you something are illegal unless the companies got written permission, directly from you, to call you that way. If someone is already breaking the law by robocalling you without permission, there’s a good chance it’s a scam. At the very least, it’s a company you don’t want to do business with.
You might see sites that claim to be able to help you get an international travel visa, passport, or other documents. These sites are just copycats of the U.S. Department of State website. But these sites charge you high fees, including fees for services that are free on the U.S. Department of State’s website.
You may get a flyer in the mail, see an ad or hear from someone in your community about an offer to travel by private plane to some place you’d like to go. If the charter filing is not approved by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Special Authorities Division before the package is sold, you’re probably dealing with a dishonest charter operator.
• Scammers say it’s a “free” vacation that you have to pay for. They often try to get your attention by saying you won something, but then making you pay to get it. A legitimate company won’t ask you to pay for a free prize. If you do have to pay, it’s not really free, and all those fees and taxes can add up to hundreds of dollars.
• Scammers don’t give specific details about the travel offer. The offer says you’ll stay at a “five-star” resort or go on a “luxury” cruise ship. But if the organizer can’t or won’t give you more specific details, like the address of the hotel or the cruise company’s name, walk away.
• Scammers say the only way to pay for your vacation rental is by wire transfer, gift card or cryptocurrency. This is how they ask you to pay because once they’ve collected the money, it’s almost impossible to get it back. That’s a scam, every time.
• Scammers pressure you to make a quick decision about a vacation package or rental. If someone says you have to decide whether to buy a travel package or rent a vacation property right away, don’t do it. Scammers want to rush you. So move on and find another option.
• Scammers advertise premium vacation properties for super cheap prices. Is the rent a lot less than comparable rentals? Below-market rent can be a sign of a scam.
How can the average person avoid being scammed?
The FTC offers the following advice:
Don’t sign or pay until you know the terms of the deal. Get a copy of the cancellation and refund policies before you pay. If you can’t get those details, walk away. Say “no thanks” to anyone who tries to rush you without giving you time to consider the offer.
Do some basic research. Look up travel companies, hotels, rentals, and agents with the words “scam,” “review,” or “complaint.” See what others say about them before you commit. Also, check that the address of the property really exists. If the property is located in a resort, call the front desk and confirm their location and other details on the contract.
