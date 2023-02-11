Valentine’s Day sparks one of the busiest shopping seasons of the year. Though it might not inspire the masses quite like Black Friday, Valentine’s Day compels millions of people to find gifts for that special someone in their lives each February. In fact, the National Retail Federation’s Annual 2022 Valentine’s Day Spending Survey found that the average person spent $175 on Valentine’s Day in 2022.
In its survey, the NRF found that these go-to gifts maintained their status as the most popular items for individuals to show their love for that special someone:
• Candy: Fifty-six percent of survey respondents indicated they planned to buy candy for their sweetheart on Valentine’s Day. Though any candy can suffice, chocolates inside a heart-shaped box tend to be especially popular.
• Greeting cards: Greeting cards will likely never go out of style, as 40 percent of respondents indicated they would give a card.
• Flowers: The appeal of a bouquet is undeniable, prompting 37 percent of shoppers to give flowers on Valentine’s Day.
• A night out: A romantic night out is perhaps as meaningful as ever in a world still emerging from the pandemic. So it’s no surprise that 31 percent of respondents indicated they planned to take their sweethearts out for a night on the town.
• Jewelry: Though it might rank below the others on this list, jewelry remains a go-to gift on Valentine’s Day. And with total Valentine’s Day spending on jewelry estimated at more than $6 billion in 2022, this could be where most Valentine’s Day dollars go this February.
