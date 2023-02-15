Today

Drizzle in the morning with showers and a possible thunderstorm developing this afternoon. High 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. Storms could contain damaging winds. High 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.