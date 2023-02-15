The U.S. Department of Energy on Friday proposed new energy efficiency standards for refrigerators and clothes washers that the agency says will save consumers about $3.5 billion annually on energy and water bills.

Products covered by the proposed rules include residential clothes washers, refrigerators, refrigerator-freezers, and standalone freezers. The new standards could come into effect as soon as 2027, under DOE’s preferred timeline.

