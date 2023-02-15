The U.S. Department of Energy on Friday proposed new energy efficiency standards for refrigerators and clothes washers that the agency says will save consumers about $3.5 billion annually on energy and water bills.
Products covered by the proposed rules include residential clothes washers, refrigerators, refrigerator-freezers, and standalone freezers. The new standards could come into effect as soon as 2027, under DOE’s preferred timeline.
The proposed standards “build on the more than 110 actions the Biden-Harris Administration took in 2022 to strengthen energy efficiency standards,” DOE said in a statement. The agency has faced criticism in the past for falling behind on appliance standards updates.
The federal government’s Appliance and Equipment Standards Program reviews efficiency requirements every six years, but it has been more than a decade since rules for refrigerators and clothes washers were last updated.
The rules proposed Friday are expected to save consumers more than $60 billion over three decades, DOE estimated.
“Households using new refrigerators and clothes washers will save an estimated $425 on their utility bill over the average life of the appliance with these standards in place,” the agency said. “Over the next 30 years, the two rules are expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 233 million metric tons — an amount roughly equivalent to the combined annual emissions of 29 million homes.”
Products covered by the proposed rules account for 5% of annual residential energy use today, DOE said.
Appliance manufacturers said they have some concerns about the proposed standards, as energy efficency requirements for both refrigerators and clothes washers have been updated multuple times over the history of the standards program.
