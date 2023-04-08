Bunnies and bonnets: Origins of Easter symbols and traditions

Although some have been around for centuries, the traditions and symbols of Easter have evolved over time. Easter is observed by Christians as a celebration of the resurrection of Christ, but the holiday is also observed secularly as a celebration of the beginning of spring.
The most prominent secular symbol, the Easter Bunny, originated in Europe and was first called the Easter Hare. According to the Smithsonian, in ancient times hares were given ritualistic burials alongside humans. In the year 51 B.C., Julius Caesar noted that hares were not eaten because they were sacred to Aphrodite, the goddess of love. From the Greek world through the Renaissance, hares have appeared in literature and art as symbols of sexuality and fertility.
In the year 731 A.D., the early medieval monk Bede noted that the month of April was called Eosturmonath, or Eostre Month, after the goddess Eostre, and that a pagan festival of spring in the name of the goddess had become assimilated into the Christian celebration of the resurrection of Christ.
Written accounts from the 1600s describe children in Germany hunting for eggs supposedly hidden by the Easter Hare, much like today, according to the History Channel. The Easter Hare is believed to have been introduced to America in the 1700s by German immigrants who settled in Pennsylvania. Their children made nests in which the Easter Hare laid his colorful eggs. Over time, the name changed to Easter Bunny and the nests were replaced with baskets.
Decorating eggs is a tradition believed to date back to at least the 13th century. This custom came about because people were forbidden to eat eggs during the fasting period of Lent, so they decorated and ate eggs on Easter to celebrate the end of Lent.
In 1878, President Rutherford B. Hayes held the first official White House Egg Roll, now an annual event at which children push eggs in a race across the White House lawn. The event had no religious significance when created but has since come to represent the rolling away of the stone at Jesus’ tomb, leading to his resurrection.
While parades and processions date back many centuries, the modern Easter parade and Easter bonnet traditions began in New York City in the mid-1800s, when the “upper crust” of society would attend Easter services at various Fifth Avenue churches then stroll outside afterward, showing off their new spring outfits and hats to average citizens lined up to see them. According to the History Channel, the tradition reached its peak by the mid-20th century. In 1948, the popular film “Easter Parade” was released, starring Fred Astaire and Judy Garland and featuring the music of Irving Berlin. The title song includes the lyrics: “In your Easter bonnet, with all the frills upon it, you’ll be the grandest lady in the Easter parade.”
White Easter lilies are common decorations in churches and homes at Easter, having come to symbolize the purity of Christ, and their blossoming from dormant bulbs symbolizes His resurrection. Lilies are native to Japan but made their way to the U.S. during World War I. Today, lilies are the unofficial flower of Easter celebrations throughout the U.S.
Lamb is a traditional Easter food, according to the History Channel: “Christians refer to Jesus as the ‘Lamb of God,’ though lamb at Easter also has roots in early Passover celebrations. In the story of Exodus, the people of Egypt suffered a series of terrible plagues, including the death of all firstborn sons. Israelites painted their doorposts with sacrificed lamb’s blood so that God would ‘pass over’ their homes. Jews who converted to Christianity continued the tradition of eating lamb at Easter. Historically, lamb would have been one of the first fresh meats available after a long winter with no livestock to slaughter.”
Easter is a celebration during which a massive amount of candy is sold and eaten, with as much candy sold at Easter as at Halloween, according to the National Confectioners Association. National Retail Federation data shows that over the past three years, Americans have spent around $3 billion annually on candy during Easter.
