Bunnies and bonnets: Origins of Easter symbols and traditions

Although some have been around for centuries, the traditions and symbols of Easter have evolved over time. Easter is observed by Christians as a celebration of the resurrection of Christ, but the holiday is also observed secularly as a celebration of the beginning of spring.

The most prominent secular symbol, the Easter Bunny, originated in Europe and was first called the Easter Hare. According to the Smithsonian, in ancient times hares were given ritualistic burials alongside humans. In the year 51 B.C., Julius Caesar noted that hares were not eaten because they were sacred to Aphrodite, the goddess of love. From the Greek world through the Renaissance, hares have appeared in literature and art as symbols of sexuality and fertility.

