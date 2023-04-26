Ways to say thanks on Administrative Professionals Day

Today is the time to recognize and salute those people who keep the office running smoothly.
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Charles Sawyer proclaimed the first observance of National Secretaries Day in 1952. In 2000, the name was changed to Administrative Professionals Day, which reflects the changing job titles and expanding responsibilities of today’s administrative workforce. While the name has changed over the years, the purpose of the day remains the same: to celebrate and shed light on the many contributions of secretaries, administrative assistants and other office professionals.
“Administrative professionals provide real benefit to the people they support and the organization at large, and their work should not go unnoticed,” according to Robert Half Talent Solutions, one of the nation’s largest employment firms. “Given the important role many administrative staff play in assisting their teams in today’s rapidly changing business environment, they deserve their time in the spotlight more than ever.”
So how do you show your office staff you appreciate them? Here are a few suggestions.
• Flowers: A popular – and beautiful – way to say thank you to your administrative staff is to give a bouquet of flowers or living plants, which provide a decorative touch to brighten an office.
• Gift Cards: Gift cards are widely available, and they “fit” everybody. Whether for gas, groceries, restaurants or department stores, gift cards are an easy way to say thank you.
• Lunch: One of the most popular ways to celebrate your administrative professionals is to take them out to lunch. If your staff can’t be away from the office, consider having lunch catered or delivered.
• Candy & Treats: Give individual gifts of sweets, like a box of candy, to each of your administrative staff. It’s also a great idea to spring for a decorated cake or doughnuts to share with everyone in the office. The key here is to make sure everyone knows why the treats are there. Set aside a few minutes to gather the gang together and salute your administrative staffers before digging in.
• Personal Services: A great way to indulge your administrative staff is to treat them to gift certificates for special pampering, such as a therapeutic massage, a manicure/pedicure or a spa day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.