Ways to say thanks on Administrative Professionals Day

Today is the time to recognize and salute those people who keep the office running smoothly.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Charles Sawyer proclaimed the first observance of National Secretaries Day in 1952. In 2000, the name was changed to Administrative Professionals Day, which reflects the changing job titles and expanding responsibilities of today’s administrative workforce. While the name has changed over the years, the purpose of the day remains the same: to celebrate and shed light on the many contributions of secretaries, administrative assistants and other office professionals.

