Just in time for Super Bowl, price of chicken wings drops

Americans will consume upwards of 1.45 billion chicken wings for Super Bowl LVII. Wings have the lowest wholesale prices of the decade because of an oversupply. This year’s cost is about 90 cents per pound, compared with the

2021 peak price of

$3.40 per pound.

This year’s Super Bowl will be the best time in years to enjoy some chicken wings, according to the Alabama Cooperative Extension Service.

In recent years, consumers had difficulty finding chicken wings at supermarkets. Even if they were successful, the wings were expensive. However, in 2023, chicken wing prices are low and inventory is high.

