What would you do if the streets were filled with flesh-eating zombies?
Hone your survival tactics and imagine what your school or college campus might be like in a zombie apocalypse. Unigo.com will give one successful survivor $2,000 towards his or her college education. The Zombie Apocalypse Scholarship can be used by students from any discipline.
Applicants must be 14 years of age or older at time of application and must be a legal resident of one of the 50 United States or the District of Columbia.
“Imagine that your high school or college has been overrun with zombies. Your math professor, the cafeteria ladies and even your best friend have all joined the walking dead. Flesh out a plan to avoid the zombies, including where you’d hide and the top-five things you’d bring to stay alive.” (250 words or less)
The deadline is Oct. 31. The winner will be announced Jan 29, 2024.
