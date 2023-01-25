What would you do if the streets were filled with flesh-eating zombies?

Hone your survival tactics and imagine what your school or college campus might be like in a zombie apocalypse. Unigo.com will give one successful survivor $2,000 towards his or her college education. The Zombie Apocalypse Scholarship can be used by students from any discipline.

