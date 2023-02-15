Valentine’s Day is over, but romance should go on

Valentine’s Day is now history, but there are ways to keep romance alive in your everyday relationship.
According to a Psychology Today article by relationship expert Dr. Martin Goldsmith, by being loving and supportive, you can keep your foundation strong and build your dreams for the future. Here’s how:
1. Be nice to each other. Over time, you have probably stopped doing nice things for your loved one, but it’s the little things that count, as the saying goes. Simple acts of kindness, like opening doors for your lady or saying “You look nice” to your man will hopefully encourage reciprocation. Kindness begets kindness.
2. Find little things to do that make your partner smile. Goldsmith calls it the Scavenger Hunt: Every day, look for something to make your partner smile, he says. It can be a wild flower picked from the yard or a mid-day text out of the blue to say hello or even repeating a good quote that reminded you of your loved one — just something to make him or her know that you’ve been thinking about them during the day.
3. Let go of the little things that bug you. “Remind yourself that those behaviors do not take away from your relationship and let your resentment go,” Goldsmith says. “A conversation may be needed, but it can be kept light, and most little things really can be fixed. For example, if your mate likes the TV louder than you do, get a pair of wireless headphones. You will both be happier (and the sound is actually much better).”
4. Never argue in front of other people, especially the kids. The greatest gift parents can give their children is to have a good relationship with each other.
5. Look for the good things that your mate does. Some people get so distracted by small things that their partners do wrong, but telling your mate what he or she is doing right may well prevent that other issue from ever coming up. Positive reinforcement always improves relationships, as opposed to nitpicking about the small things. In fact, the pet peeves you get irritated about now will one day be missed.
6. Never blame, shame or complain. It’s easy to point fingers and voice your disappointment, but before you do, ask yourself: How will what you are about to say make your partner feel? And, will it make things better? A much more effective approach is to tell your mate you’d really like it if he or she did some things in a different way, and offer some solid examples—in a nice way.
7. Leave love notes. “When I reach into my pocket and find a piece of paper that says ‘I love you,’ it brightens my day, and I feel better about my life. Reminding your partner of your unwavering affection is very powerful and will provide the lift he or she needs to get through another day at the office or taking care of the family.
8. Cuddle often. Going to bed together, holding hands and snuggling on the sofa are just a few of the ways you can physically connect, and all of these will help to deepen your emotional bond. If your partner wants to go to bed early, and you still want to stay up, lie down together until your mate falls asleep and then you can get back up and do whatever you wanted to do.
9. Have dinner as a family whenever possible. Again, this is one of the best ways to help your kids become good adults, and it brings everyone closer. But having a romantic dinner on other select nights for just the two of you is also a must.
10. Trust that you are with the right person. When you doubt that the person you are with is right for you, you will be unable to put the right kind of energy into the relationship. Even if you’ve hit a rough patch, seeing that you chose wisely will make resolving issues easier and life as a couple more enjoyable.
