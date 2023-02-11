Last month, the website time2play.com commissioned a survey of 2,000 Americans who are currently in a relationship, engaged and/or married.
Despite a whopping 70.8% of them saying Valentine’s Day isn’t even a “real” holiday, 69% said they would celebrate it with their partner anyway.
Holiday or not, Valentine’s Day is a multi-billion dollar industry. America’s sweethearts say they expect to spend $25.9 billion on the holiday this year, according to a WalletHub survey. Respondents said they expect to spend $5.5 billion on jewelry and another $4.4 billion on a special evening out.
Some 68% of couples said they don’t exchange gifts at Valentine’s Day, and the overwhelming majority -- 73% -- said they believe couples should split the cost of a special date.
When asked “What is your preferred Valentine’s Day activity?” the most popular answer may be surprising: 45% said they prefer a romantic evening at home where they can share a special homecooked meal and movie night. Some 21% said they prefer to go out for dinner, while 13% want to do an activity with their partner over a shared interest. Only 15% prefer a weekend getaway and a mere 6% want to go out to a movie theater.
The WalletHub survey found that one in four people do not expect a Valentine’s gift from their partner. Some 23% of those who do expect a gift say they expect their significant other to spend less on Valentine’s Day this year than in years past. Thirty-six percent said they believe going out to a fancy dinner on Feb. 14 is too expensive. Fewer than 20% of respondents said they think a Valentine’s gift is worth going into credit card debt.
