According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act makes it illegal for debt collectors to harass or threaten you when trying to collect on a debt. In addition, the Debt Collection Rule clarifies how debt collectors can communicate with you, including what information they’re required to provide at the outset of collection about the debt, your rights in debt collection and how you can exercise those rights.

“When a debt collector calls – or sends and e-mail and text message or contacts you through social media – your first instinct may be to hide or ignore the situation and hope it goes away, but your best response is to confront the situation head-on,” the CFPB says.

