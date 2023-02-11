According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act makes it illegal for debt collectors to harass or threaten you when trying to collect on a debt. In addition, the Debt Collection Rule clarifies how debt collectors can communicate with you, including what information they’re required to provide at the outset of collection about the debt, your rights in debt collection and how you can exercise those rights.
“When a debt collector calls – or sends and e-mail and text message or contacts you through social media – your first instinct may be to hide or ignore the situation and hope it goes away, but your best response is to confront the situation head-on,” the CFPB says.
First, be sure the debt collector and the debt are legitimate. Find out who you’re talking to (get the person’s name), the name of the debt collection company and the company’s address and phone number. Ask the debt collector for the amount owed, the name of the person or organization the money is owed to and how you can dispute the debt or verify the debt is yours. If the debt collector doesn’t tell you this information the first time it contacts you, ask for the information in writing. It is a good idea to get this written notice before you agree to pay the debt collector or try to negotiate.
Second, if you recognize the debt you can contact the debt collector and try to work out a repayment plan that makes sense for you. Even if a debt is yours, you still have the right not to talk to the collector, and you can tell the debt collector to stop calling you, but keep in mind this won’t stop the debt collector or lender from using other ways to collect the debt from you. For example, they can file a lawsuit against you or report negative information to a credit reporting company.
If the debt is several years old, before making a payment or agreeing to a payment plan, find out wgat the statute of limitations is for filing a lawsuit to collect the debt. Legal time limits apply, and after the limit you might be able to argue that the creditor or debt collector is barred from starting a lawsuit against you. You may want to consult an attorney or the applicable law.
If you don’t recognize the debt, you should write the collector and dispute all or part of it, which means you want the debt collector to send you verification of the debt, including how much you owe and proof that the debt is yours. After you receive verification, you can write the debt collector to tell them the debt is still disputed. If you do not want to negotiate the debt, then write the debt collector that you do not want to be contacted about it again. But remember, the debt collector or lender can still use other legal ways to collect the debt.
Third, keep any letters or messages you send and receive in case you need to dispute the issue later.
If you have an issue with a financial product or service submit a complaint to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and we will work to get you a response, generally within 15 days. Submit a complaint online at consumerfinance.gov/complaint, by phone at (855) 411-2372 or by mail at P.O. Box 27170, Washington, DC 20038.
