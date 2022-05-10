The City of Rainsville held a State of the City address Monday night in the council chambers to discuss the progress and growth of the city.
Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt opened the event by expressing his and the council's appreciation for all the city employees and board members who work together to get things done and keep the city moving forward.
He said Rainsville holds a special place in his heart and in his opinion, is the greatest place to live and raise a family.
Lingerfelt took the opportunity to address the renovations at the city hall, various parts, and the implementation of safety.
In the last few years, the Rainsville City Hall received an internal facelift to the mayor’s, city clerk, revenue, court clerks, and drive-thru offices, as well as its hallway, lobby, and revenue office over a three-year span that also included a fire rated storage room.
Councilman Derek Rosson took over, highlighting public safety, public works, infrastructure, quality of life, economic development, and an overview of where citizens' tax money is spent.
Multiple debts have been paid, including the city-wide lighting project, the Rainsville Municipal Annex Building, Fire Truck Engine 1, and the tornado siren upgrade.
Rosson highlighted the numerous city-wide constructed and upgraded headwalls and culverts at the approximate sum of $140,000 over three
years. In addition to the paving, patchwork is estimated at $56,000.
Police department interior renovations at over $11000.00. In 2019, Rainsville Fire Department acquired a FEMA grant for the purchase of new Drager SCBA’s at the cost of $117,095.21.
In 2020 purchased a Lucas Device at $14,993.37 and was able to hire three firefights with plans to hire two more, bringing staff to three firefighters/EMTs to each shift.
The completion of the Chavies Bridge Project, at the total cost of $2,168.468, part of a state 80% and city 20% split. Although the project loans and grants were awarded in 2012 with no initiative or movement taking place during the 2012-2016 administration, the project was sent out to bid after the 2016-2020 administration took over, and completed and reopened for traffic in Sept. of 2019.
The Boozer Bridge Project, also recently completed at the cost of $500,000, funds the city had to borrow due to all the grant money going towards the Chavies Bridge Project.
Rosson said the completion of these bridges was key for the city's first responders and school buses as well as its residents by providing safer passageways and cutting downtime when it matters.
Among other items discussed were the contracted garage service with Ider. The city now services Rainsville, Sylvania, Fyffe and Ider with a total of approximately 3,000 customers.
In an effort to better service their areas, the city purchased a 2020 Mack Front Loader Garbage truck at $275,000, a 2021 International at $167,627.97 and a Soft Pak Software allowing correspondence between the utility clerks and the sanitation drivers at $38,000.
The 2022 Street paving projects included Malcolm, Santileon, Rabbit Run, Hicks and Tucker at the cost of $269,638.87.
The 2020-2021 Street Paving Projects included Mockingbird, Church Avenue, Grimes, Plainview, Northside, Shiloh Ranch Road and Parker North at the cost of $352,880.94.
The 2019 Street Paving Project included Harrison, Park Lane, Oak, 2nd Street SW, 3rd Street SW, Massingill, 4th Street SW and 1st Street SW at the cost of $279,091.16.
The council also discussed the city’s move toward the purchasing of the police department and fire department fleet via a vehicle fleet program following the initiative of various agencies throughout the state.
Said the program lowers the vehicle maintenance cost, a profit is made on the used vehicle after they are sold and ensure the police and fire departments are able to respond quickly, as well as provide its officer and fireman with a safe vehicle.
Rosson also discussed the many updates to the Rainsville City Park, including playground equipment, electrical and plumbing, the addition to the First Responders Memorial and the ongoing restroom renovations.
He also spoke on the gravity sewer extension to serve the medical clinic on Marshall Road at the cost of $79,596.79, the gravity sanitary sewer extension to HWY 35 East for the new Dollar General at the cost of $35,350.39, upgrade to the waste water treatment plant scada system at the cost of $14,000. (AMRV Grant to reimburse $10,000) and the sanitary sewer evaluation survey at the cost of $40,517.
