Postal inspectors intercept 10 lbs of methamphetamine

Authorities arrested a Rainsville man on Wednesday following an eight-month investigation that ended with the seizure of approximately 10-lbs of methamphetamine that was being sent via the U.S. Postal Service when postal inspectors intercepted the package.
Rayford Russell, Jr., 73, was charged with trafficking an illegal drug and first-degree possession of marijuana.
According to a press release from the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, a controlled delivery of the package followed with a search warrant being issued by the DeKalb County Special Response Team.
Also participating were agents from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Region F narcotics, Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force Region F narcotics, the DeKalb County Narcotics Unit and Huntsville (STAC) HIDA. The package was intended to be sent to Russell. After interviews and further investigation, warrants were obtained for Russell. Over $40,000, a firearm and property that Russell obtained through illegal drug proceeds were seized at the scene.
The case is still under investigation with more charges and arrest pending, according to DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden.
"These cases take patience and many long days and nights," he said. "We have to make sure they are bullet-proofed cases so the prosecution can do their part and a debt to society will be paid by the offender."
Welden said the operation "absolutely displayed a great working relationship from a local to federal level. This is a huge win on the war on drugs in DeKalb County and I'm very proud of all those men and women involved who made it happen. I hope the citizens see the effort displayed in getting this poison off our streets and other drug dealers realize their turn is coming. See you soon! God Bless!"
