Postal inspectors intercept 10 lbs of methamphetamine

Authorities arrested Rayford Russell Jr. of Rainsville on Wednesday following an eight-month investigation that ended with the seizure of approximately 10-lbs of methamphetamine that was being sent via the U.S. Postal Service when postal inspectors intercepted the package.

 DCSO

Rayford Russell, Jr., 73, was charged with trafficking an illegal drug and first-degree possession of marijuana.

