Plainview races past Glencoe

Noah White tossed three touchdown passes — two to Andrew Hall — and Dylan McCullough ran for two scores as the Plainview Bears raced past the Glencoe Yellow Jackets 49-13 in Rainsville on Friday night.
The Bears improved to 7-3 and will travel to Saks next Friday night to begin AHSAA Class 3A state postseason play.
Plainview drew the No. 4 seed from Region 7, while Saks is the No. 1 seed from Region 5.
In Friday night’s game, Levi Brown ran for a 43-yard touchdown with 4:41 left in the second quarter to give the Bears a 28-6 halftime lead.
White connected with Joseph Buchanan for a 51-yard score in the third and Chase Alexander scored on a 49-yard run late in the fourth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.