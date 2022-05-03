The Northeast Alabama Adult Education Program holds an Adult Education Graduation in May every year, but this year’s event will be extra special.
NACC’s Adult Education Program has invited students who have passed their test since May 2019 to join those who’ve passed the test by this month to participate in this year’s graduation ceremony.
The graduation ceremony is scheduled for May 16 at 7:00 p.m. at the DeKalb County Schools Coliseum.
This special graduation will give each student an opportunity to walk across the graduation stage to receive their diploma.
The event also gives those who have graduated the chance to be celebrated and to celebrate their massive accomplishment.
“For students who have never attended a graduation ceremony because they might not have finished high school or might have had to drop out for certain reasons. Being able to attend a graduation ceremony and celebrate their accomplishments is beyond rewarding for the program,” said Ermitana Andres, the assistant director of the Adult Education Program at Northeast.
Adult education qualifies people for better jobs and increases their earning potential.
It also enables some adults to become independent and contributes to better-informed citizens who are more active in government and community affairs
