The DeKalb County Fine Arts (DCFA) Theatre opened their production of “The Little Mermaid” last weekend to sold-out audiences.
For the first time in history, the program sold out all 1,000 tickets for the entire run of the show before it even opened to the public. Remaining performances are scheduled May 6-7.
The classic animated movie is brought to life in this full-scale theatrical production.
At the heart of “The Little Mermaid” is a story of acceptance of those who are unlike us, and a story of love which holds no bounds.
“These are two of the most classic and important stories we could tell in today’s times,” said program director Madison Hagler.
He praised the cast of The Little Mermaid consisting of students from eight different schools across DeKalb County and ranging from 7th graders to high school seniors.
“Each and every one of the students in this show has been a dream to work with,” Hagler said.
“They have come in prepared, ready to work and with great attitudes. They have been so encouraging to one another and fearless as they have dived deep into these iconic characters. I have been so proud of them, and I couldn’t have asked for a better cast and crew to direct my very first musical with.”
Over the course of two weeks, over one thousand students will be bussed to watch special school performances at the Fort Payne Opera House, and over 1,000 community members will have attended evening performances of “The Little Mermaid”, making it the highest ticketed production in DCFA Theatre history.
Hagler said he wanted to create a full experience for everyone attending the production to inspire their love for the arts.
“We have light-up wands for the children to use during the performance, mermaid-themed cotton candy, and offer a special VIP Experience with backstage tours and meet-and-greets with characters from the show,” he said.
“Seeing the excitement and support from the community has been so inspiring and encouraging as we look to the future to plan even bigger and brighter artistic endeavors,” Hagler added.
DCFA Theatre is supported by DeKalb County Superintendent Wayne Lyles and the DeKalb County Board of Education, Jonathan Phillips and many community sponsors including First Southern State Bank, First State Bank, Hayes Rasbury Agency, FTC, Heil Co., Love Farms and A Cut Above Salon.
