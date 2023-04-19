Rainsville Council approves new road, flashing light

At its regularly scheduled meeting on April 17, the Rainsville City Council accepted the low bid of $160,175.74 by Vantage Construction, LLC, for the construction of a new access road to the proposed public works facility site.

The council approved an ALDOT agreement for the installation, operation and maintenance of an emergency beacon for the fire station. This flashing yellow light will be activated for a total of two minutes to warn incoming traffic to be ready to yield when emergency vehicles are dispatched from the fire station.

