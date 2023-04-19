Rainsville Council approves new road, flashing light

At its regularly scheduled meeting on April 17, the Rainsville City Council accepted the low bid of $160,175.74 by Vantage Construction, LLC, for the construction of a new access road to the proposed public works facility site.
The council approved an ALDOT agreement for the installation, operation and maintenance of an emergency beacon for the fire station. This flashing yellow light will be activated for a total of two minutes to warn incoming traffic to be ready to yield when emergency vehicles are dispatched from the fire station.
The council awarded a contract in the amount of $13,700 with Laney Electric to add and/or upgrade poles and electric outlets at the Freedom Festival location.
They approved purchase of five eight-yard dumpsters for $5,945 and eight four-yard dumpsters for $6,224, totaling $12,169, from Wastequip.
The council gave the mayor permission to sign all proper paperwork pertaining to Section Dutton Water running new water line to the new proposed public works facility location, including the installation of two fire hydrants on the site.
The council approved the hiring of Luke Posey to replace Kevin Smith, who resigned, as well as the hiring of Lauren Hill as seasonal part-time pool supervisor. All other seasonal positions are to be covered by those already employed with the city of Rainsville.
The council approved a contract with Tammie Smith to service as acting court clerk/magistrate. They appointed attorney Pat Tate as the hearing officer and attorney Al Shumaker as prosecuting attorney for a due process hearing in a pending personnel matter, to be held in a special called meeting April 26 at 4 p.m.
The community should be aware that Rainsville Police has begun issuing citations for placing signage and advertisements on corners, signposts or other city right of ways, which is in violation of an existing city ordinance because they are an eyesore and an obstacle when mowing. This carries a $500 fine to cover the costs of officers and mowing crews having to take the time to clean the areas.
Road crews are about to begin using the new asphalt dump trailer that fills and compacts asphalt into potholes, rather than patching, to keep roadways smooth and safe. Because the cost savings of no longer having to contract outside companies, the machine is expected to pay for itself in savings within the first year.
May Cleanup is scheduled May 1-27, Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Free access to dumpsters will be available to everyone with proof they are customers of Rainsville Sanitation.
The next Rainsville City Council meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 1.
