The Rainsville City Council on Monday heard an update from Rainsville's Code Enforcement and Revenue Office Sandy little on the unsafe structure ordinance efforts.
Little said, extensive efforts have been made to clean up areas since the unsafe structure resolution passed.
In Feb. of 2021, the city passed Resolution 02-18-2021 (D), an initiative to tackle beautification and demolish unsafe buildings. The ordinance states certified inspectors will test the unsafe structures for asbestos and other banned materials, so they can be safely burned.
"So far, we've had two properties that were very cooperative with us and a third property that yall have photos under the nuisance and abatement ordinance," she said.
Little said, although the cleanup procedure takes some time, residents have noticed the change.
"So far, we haven't had anybody reject our offer when we call, and they have been willing to cooperate with us," she said. Currently, Little said they are working on two properties at a time in the event the city has to get involved in the cost.
Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt took the opportunity to announce various upcoming events, including its National Day of Prayer ceremony slated for 12 p.m. on May 5, 2022, at the DeKalb
County Schools Coliseum.
The event will feature the following:
• welcome and introduction by Rev. Cates Noles, RCC
• government - DeKalb County District 4 Commissioner Lester Black
• military - Lawrence Cornett
• song - Drew Garrett, Fellowship Christian Center
• business - Adam Lea of Ladd Environmental Consultants
• education - Tracy Sharp of DeKalb County Technology Center
• church - Tim Coppock, pastor of Plainview Church of God
• family - Brad Haymon, Worship Leader, RCC
He invited the public to the State of the City scheduled for next Monday, May 9, at 6 p.m.
The council also heard updates from the following departments:
Rainsville Fire Chief Willimac Wright reminded the public the Alabama Department of Environmental Management’s annual burn ban began May 1, 2022, through Oct. 31, 2022, as part of ADEM efforts to protect air quality in various areas of the state.
Lingerfelt gave a brief update on the Chavies Road culvert project, stating that the concrete had been poured, followed by a 28-day wait before equipment can be put on it. After that period the contractors will begin the process of filling around and building the road on top.
"We’ve tested cylinders on this culvert and every cylinder we’ve tested has exceeded the pounds per square inch," he said. "All that has been great."
Kayron Guffey announced a First Responders event will be held at 3 p.m. next Sunday May 15 at the Rainsville City Park with guest speaker, Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill.
“We are going to be adding six names to the memorial, one firefighter and five law enforcement officers,” she said.
Councilman Brandon Freeman announced the 2022 Softball Area Tournament started Tuesday at the Field of Dreams Sports Complex in Rainsville. For those who can’t attend the games will be transmitted over WVSM radio, Rejoice 103.1 FM.
The council also:
• approved to bid out for the new turn-lane off of Highway 75 S that accesses the land purchased for the new Public Works Facility. Capital project will run in the paper for three weeks.
• approved a $500 D.A.R.E Program sponsorship.
• approved hiring Mercedes Rugart as full-time at $16.45 for the Rainsville Police Department effective 4.25.2022.
• accepted Jarrett Flippo’s resignation from the Rainsville Fire Department effective 5.08.22
• Accepted travel and training request of Anthony Shelton, Lee Lumpkin and Samuel Young of the Rainsville Fire Department in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
• accepted travel and training request of Austin Langley of the Rainsville Police Department.
• approved to post a full-time and part-time fireman position at the Rainsville Fire Department.
• approved Resolution 05.02.2022 (A), awarding bid for fire truck purchase to Spencerport Fire District at $119,000.
• approved travel and training request for Chief Willimac Wright and Captain Derek Huskey at $500 each.
• approved the purchase of a Drager 4 Gas Meter for the Rainsville Fire Department and the Wastewater Sewer Department at the cost of $1575.00, with funds coming out of both departments.
• approved Resolution 05.02.2022 (B), awarding the bid for the Rainsville Street Paving Project to Wiregrass Construction at the cost of $194.670.00. The project includes Rosewood Lane, Willingham Street, Davis Avenue, Martin Lane and Gala street.
• approved hiring Boozer Construction to replace the headwalls on Rosewood at approximately $2000.
• approved hiring Boozer Construction to also replace the headwalls on Meadows at approximately $2200.
• approved Resolution 05.02.2022 (C) pertaining to the Hilltop alcohol license and recent ownership change.
The next council meeting is scheduled for Mar. 16, 2022, with a workshop at 4 p.m. and a regular session at 4:30 p.m.
