Rainsville applies for storm shelter grant

The Rainsville City Council last week discussed moving forward with the DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency’s facility grant.
Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt said the EMA's "100 person facility grant" involves placing a storm shelter structure somewhere in the City of Rainsville.
Fire Chief Willimac Wright said the grant funds a 28x28 multi-functional facility that could be used as an infectious disease testing or vaccination site, pole precinct or voting precinct, or a community storm shelter that houses 99 people and one wheelchair.
“The county is prepared to write grants for quite a few towns,” he said. “It's 75% federally funded with 25% locally matched. The city will be responsible for 25% and that 25% will not be counting the 'in-kind' work that could be donated. So it could be less.”
DeKalb County EMA Deputy Director Michael Posey said the grants are for the facilities are known as "Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities" or BRIC,"
"These grants are through the Federal Emergency Management Agency and are competitive grants across the nation," he said. "We are writing grants to support infrastructure in the county which would assist with multiple functions of emergency services and emergency management."
Per FEMA, the BRIC program aims to categorically shift the federal focus away from reactive disaster spending and toward researching supported, proactive investment in community resilience. Through BRIC, FEMA continues to invest in a variety of mitigation activities with an added focus on infrastructure projects and community lifelines.
Posey said if and when secured, the facilities will function as multi-use buildings to include the following:
• infectious disease testing, vaccination, point of distribution of
prophylactics point of distribution for commodities
• since the facility will fall under FEMA 361 Community Safe Room Guidance they will also function as community safe rooms
• community centers, meeting facilities, etc.
• voting precincts
• warming and Cooling Center since they will have HVAC systems
• any other function which supports the community during times of crisis or
disaster
Lingerfelt asked Wright if the city would be involved when choosing a location to place it.
“Yes, I think we can be involved with where it’s located," said Wright. "We will have to help with the power, water and sewage and things like that, but other than that, it will be grant-funded."
Following last Monday night's work session, the council unanimously approved empowering Lingerfelt to sign a letter of intent stating the City of Rainsville is willing to sign a long-term lease commitment with the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.