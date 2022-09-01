NACC pursuing women’s softball team and $5.2 million stadium

This rendering shows a proposed women’s softball stadium with an initial estimated cost of $5.2 million, according to Northeast Alabama Community College President Dr. David Campbell. The proposed stadium is state of the art, with lights for nighttime games and artificial turf.

 McKee and Associates

Northeast Alabama Community College President Dr. David Campbell announced Thursday that NACC has submitted initial plans to establish a women’s softball team at the college and will build a women’s softball stadium on campus.

“This is a first step,” he said in a press release. “It is our belief that given the popularity of women’s softball in our area and in the state, and given the quality of players that we have in our area, this would be quite a success.”

