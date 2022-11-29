Plainview seeks contributions to help pay for new uniforms

The Plainview High School Band seeks donations for help paying for new uniforms.
The Bears need to raise $45,000, a higher-than-normal cost that’s been driven by general inflation across the economy.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Updated: November 29, 2022 @ 10:38 pm
The Plainview High School Band seeks donations for help paying for new uniforms.
The Bears need to raise $45,000, a higher-than-normal cost that’s been driven by general inflation across the economy.
Christy Galloway Rutledge of the Band Parent Association said a new Plainview band director does not start until January 2023.
“These kids have stepped up and achieved superior ratings despite some setbacks,” Rutledge said.
“Band officers and parents have also stepped up during this time for the kids’ band program. We are asking for the community’s help in finishing paying off the remaining debt during this holiday season.”
She said the new uniforms will benefit current and former students for years to come.
Before the purchase, Plainview had the oldest uniforms in the county.
“We are hoping to have enough fundraising to pay [the uniforms] off by Christmas,” she said.
Interim band director Jenna Sims said they’ve raised about $8,500 so far.
Anyone willing to donate can do so via PayPal, Venmo or by check. Mail to: Plainview Band, 76 Chavies Road, Rainsville, AL 35986.
The incoming band director is Holly Connell, who comes to DeKalb County from Huntsville.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Partly cloudy skies. Morning high of 60F with temps falling to near 40. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee, including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee, Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Locally heavy rainfall is expected tonight as a frontal system moves through the area. Areas this afternoon have received 1 to 3 inches. An additional 2 to 4 inches in possible tonight which may result in flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&
Chance of Rain: 100%
Sunrise: 06:29:12 AM
Sunset: 04:32:36 PM
Humidity: 96%
Wind: SW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Chance of Rain: 18%
Sunrise: 06:30:06 AM
Sunset: 04:32:26 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: NNW @ 15 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:30:59 AM
Sunset: 04:32:19 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: ENE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
A few clouds. Low near 35F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:31:51 AM
Sunset: 04:32:13 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: SE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 76%
Sunrise: 06:32:43 AM
Sunset: 04:32:09 PM
Humidity: 85%
Wind: SW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Cloudy with a few showers. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise: 06:33:34 AM
Sunset: 04:32:07 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: SE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 58%
Sunrise: 06:34:24 AM
Sunset: 04:32:07 PM
Humidity: 83%
Wind: SSW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.