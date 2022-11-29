Plainview seeks contributions to help pay for new uniforms

Members of the Plainview High School Marching Band from this fall's high school band exhibition performance in Fort Payne. In the Nov. 30 edition of The Times-Journal, all of the county's bands are celebrated in a special halftime showcase.

 by Steven Stiefel

The Plainview High School Band seeks donations for help paying for new uniforms.

The Bears need to raise $45,000, a higher-than-normal cost that’s been driven by general inflation across the economy.

