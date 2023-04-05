Rainsville City Council votes to rezone Cornerstone property

On Monday, the Rainsville City Council held a public hearing regarding the rezoning of land recently purchased by Cornerstone Christian Academy. The additional acreage effectively put the school’s property in two separate zones. To keep with code, the 41-acre addition would need to be rezoned from B-1/R-1 to Agricultural. Some of the concerns that were brought up by residents near the property were road construction, traffic and the potential decrease in property value if the school were to construct sporting fields.
In response to the road construction concerns, the council reassured that the construction to Short Avenue was planned previous to the issue of rezoning. The plan to widen and pave the road will continue. It is not expected to increase traffic because there is no entrance to the school’s property in that area and one isn’t planned.
In response to the field construction the citizens were concerned with, they were informed that the plan they were referring to was simply a potential vision board of sorts created by an area contractor. If any sporting complexes were to come to fruition, it would be 10-15 years down the road and there are no concrete plans at this time. The school plans to continue using the city’s fields as they have been.
The council temporarily suspended the rules to allow immediate consideration and unanimously voted to rezone the additional acreage bringing the entire property into a single AG zone as the code requires.
In other business, a spokesperson for Rainsville Technology Inc. addressed the council to put the rumor mill regarding the company’s future to rest. Because of recent applications for new licenses and permits under a different name, some have speculated that they had been acquired by another company. The name change is part of a company-wide consolidation of all U.S. plants under the parent company’s name, Moriroku. They will be licensed under Moriroku Technologies-Rainsville Plant and the company plans to issue a formal press release within the next week.
The city approved changing the online court payment service from the government portal to Court Solutions to bring the updating of balances to real time.
Michael’s Tree Service was approved to remove three trees from Dilbeck Road at a cost of $1,500.
The council approved a $500 sponsorship to Georgia High School Rodeo Association.
The city pay scale was amended for summer part-time hires to $10 an hour and seasonal supervisor positions to $12 an hour to keep up with competitive offerings. They also amended the scale at which retired rehires working part-time would be able to make hourly to keep up with state law requiring a decrease of a minimum 2% of the previous pay.
They approved the hiring of Kaitlin Healy for a 15-20-hour summer part-time library position.
The council agreed to surplus two unused computers for the library, to allow open bids on a surplussed 2006 white Dodge truck beginning April 19 at noon, and to allow the mayor to investigate the cost of adding lighting to an area of Old Hwy. 35 and State Route 835. They stated that the city’s May Spring Cleanup schedule would be announced at the next meeting, set for April 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.