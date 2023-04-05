Rainsville City Council votes to rezone Cornerstone property

On Monday, the Rainsville City Council held a public hearing regarding the rezoning of land recently purchased by Cornerstone Christian Academy. The additional acreage effectively put the school’s property in two separate zones. To keep with code, the 41-acre addition would need to be rezoned from B-1/R-1 to Agricultural. Some of the concerns that were brought up by residents near the property were road construction, traffic and the potential decrease in property value if the school were to construct sporting fields.

In response to the road construction concerns, the council reassured that the construction to Short Avenue was planned previous to the issue of rezoning. The plan to widen and pave the road will continue. It is not expected to increase traffic because there is no entrance to the school’s property in that area and one isn’t planned.

