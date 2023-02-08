At its regular meeting Monday night, the Rainsville City Council voted to approve the resignation of one city police position and to post two openings, one for a full-time patrol officer and the other for a full-time dispatch position vacated by Paxton Jones.
The council approved the tax-exempt resolution for Cornerstone Christian Academy that allows them to seek funds totaling $575,000 through the Educational Building Authority to complete construction on their gym and other planned projects.
The council accepted a bid from Kyle Williams Pressure Washing for $5,000 for the cleaning of the Sports Complex and a $9,800 bid from Williams Fence Company to install a single-swing operation keypad and fire exit with four remotes at the wastewater treatment plant.
The council rejected the bid it received for the vehicle fleet build-out and approved the authority of the mayor to seek new bids from companies to to build-out the entire fleet of individual vehicles.
The council will meet again on Feb. 22.
