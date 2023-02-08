At its regular meeting Monday night, the Rainsville City Council voted to approve the resignation of one city police position and to post two openings, one for a full-time patrol officer and the other for a full-time dispatch position vacated by Paxton Jones.

The council approved the tax-exempt resolution for Cornerstone Christian Academy that allows them to seek funds totaling $575,000 through the Educational Building Authority to complete construction on their gym and other planned projects.

