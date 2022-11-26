Rainsville to purchase new vehicles

The Rainsville City Council voted to purchase six new vehicles and approved a one-time pay raise for all city employees, both full-time and part-time.
The pay adjustment is not an increase across the board, just an amended pay scale.
They declared two 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 trucks and two Chevrolet Tahoes as surplus.
In their place, the city will purchase four 2022 Chevrolet Tahoes for the Police Department for a total of $148,895.80 from Donohoo Chevrolet. All four vehicles will be stripped and re-equipped for $5,995.70 with window tint added to the Tahoes for $1,000.
The council also agreed to surplus two 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 trucks and purchase two 2022 Chevrolet Tahoes for the Fire Department at a cost of $74,129.40, also from Donohoo Chevrolet. The purchases will be financed through First Southern. Swapping the lighting at Donahoo will cost $3,500 and window tint on both will cost $500.
Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt was authorized to handle the financing through First Southern State Bank and sign on the loans.
In other business, the council discussed the construction of a turn lane and access to Alabama Highway 75 for the proposed Public Works facility.
Also, the council also:
• voted to adjust Chris Hampton's pay scale to reflect his CDL driver licensing and made this retroactive to the beginning of October.
• voted to lease Canon printers for the code enforcement and fire departments.
• approved travel and training expenses for Police Chief Michael Edmondson and Assistant Chief Matt Crum.
• agreed to sponsor Cub Scout Troop 184 for Operation Christmas Child Shoebox "Samaritan's Purse".
• approved $500 for Sam Griggs of CED Mental Health's substance abuse program for the 2023 CED Youth Drug Prevention Conference.
• purchased JPRO diagnostics scan tool box with a $301 Lenovo vehicle laptop.
• Authorized a $375 expenditure, sharing the cost of Santa's visit to the Rainsville Christmas Parade on Dec. 3.
• Voted to pay the monthly bills.
• Mayor Lingerfelt made a point to remind everyone to think about anyone in the community that may be “shut in” and unable to travel and to list them to have a free Thanksgiving meal delivered to their door.
• The fire chief also briefly addressed Christmas tree fire safety.
Their next meeting was set for Dec. 5.
