Rainsville Fire Department receives grant for new air packs

The Rainsville Fire Department received a grant to supply all city firemen with new air packs.
At it’s Monday night meeting, the council announced the fire department had applied for and will receive a grant totalling $122,950, with a 10% match from the city.
Councilman Derek Rosson said the council had discussed at past meetings ways to find the money for the needed air packs, but Fire Chief Willimac Wright applied for the grant and the city was chosen.
According to nwcg.gov, portable air, not oxygen, tanks allow firefighters to breathe while in toxic smoke conditions. They are usually rated for 30 minutes of service and are used primarily on fires involving structures or hazardous materials.
“This is huge for us,” Rosson said. “Those air packs are really expensive.”
Rosson said the 10% match would come out of the equipment funds. Captain Derek Huskey said the existing 18 air packs were approximately eight years old, and the city is trying to rotate out older pieces like the air packs. The fire department will test a few different kinds of packs before deciding on a certain kind or brand, so no specific packs were announced.
The fire department also began moving equipment into its new storage building that was approved at the last council meeting. The building will be used as a storage facility for turnouts and fire equipment for the Fire Science Program that is conducted through the Rainsville Fire Department, DeKalb County Technology Center and Northeast Alabama Community College.
Council members and department heads gave the following updates:
• Councilman Ricky Byrum asked the mayor and city engineer to look into placing a “Dead End” or “No Outlet” sign on Ivey Creek Road. He also asked for the curve sign on Carlyle Road to be looked at and the culvert at 460 Woodview Circle.
• Councilman Brandon Freeman said the weekly Farmers Market has seen all vendor spots sold out and encouraged everyone to come shop on Thursdays at 4 p.m. at the Rainsville Farmers Market Pavilion at the Field of Dreams Sports Complex. He also reminded the public the swimming pool is closed for daily swimming but parties are still being held.
• Rosson and Freeman invited the public to buy tickets and attend the Plainview Touchdown Club Pancake Breakfast to support the Plainview Bears Football Team this Saturday from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Broadway Baptist Church. Tickets are sold at the door.
• City Engineer Sam Phillips announced the city’s paving project with Reed Contracting is set to begin Sept. 14.
• Library Director Sarah Cruce said the state library was awarded enough CARES Act money to give each library $1,000 to purchase cleaning supplies, gloves, masks, etc.
• Chamber of Commerce Director Sandy Goff announced the annual scholarship golf tournament will be postponed to a later date due to COVID-19. Goff said the chamber hopes to host the event in October.
The council also:
• approved to place a stop light with two poles at Chambers Avenue and Highlands Drive.
• approved the new Zoning Map provided by the city engineer. The final map will be published after 30 days following more changes and will be posted in City Hall.
• approved Resolution 08-03-2020 (A) that elects Rodger Lingerfelt as mayor without opposition. Lingerfelt abstained from voting.
• approved Resolution 08-03-2020 (B) that elects Brandon Freeman as Council Place 4 without opposition. Freeman abstained from voting.
• approved the following promotions to in the police department:
– Dusty Garrison to sergeant
– Luke Yarbrough to sergeant
– Jason Johnson to sergeant
– Josh Wilson, sergeant, to include detective to his position.
