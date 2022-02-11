Alabama Ballet returns to NACC for ‘Blue Suede Shoes’

The Alabama Ballet is returning to Northeast Alabama this evening for a one-night performance of “Blue Suede Shoes”. The performance will mark the company’s 15th year performing at Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC).
The world-renowned ballet company will present the show at 7 p.m. in the Tom Bevill Lyceum.
“We always enjoy bringing the Alabama Ballet back to our area,” stated NACC President Dr. David Campbell. “The Alabama Ballet is a highly accomplished and nationally recognized company and in addition to their skills and talents in dance, they will provide a spectacular show with their costumes, stage lighting, and sound.”
The show is a full-length ballet set to over 30 recordings of Elvis Presley songs. It follows three friends from their high school days in the 1950s through the social changes of the 1960s, and finally, the 1970s. The show boasts 280 costumes and 16 sets, designed by Bob Mackie.
NACC offers multiple ways of buying tickets for the event.
Tickets are available for $10 per person through online purchase at https://www.showclix.com/event/alabama-ballet-blue-suede-shoes.
You can also buy tickets over the phone by calling Heather Rice at 256-638-4418, ext. 2301 or Rachael Graham at 256-638-4418, ext. 2391.
Tickets can also be bought on campus at Room 145 in the Pendley Administration Building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.