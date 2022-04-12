NACC Theatre Department presenting ‘Godspell’ April 21-May 8

The Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) Theatre will perform Godspell on April 21-34, April 28 - May 1, and May 5-8, 2022.
Performances Thursday through Saturday nights will be held at 7:00 p.m.
Sunday’s performance will be a matinée at 2:00 p.m.
The performances will be at the Tom Bevill Lyceum located on the NACC main campus.
Tickets for Godspell will be available to purchase by phone, in person, or online.
The Theatre Box Office is located on the 2nd Floor of the Tom Bevill Lyceum.
To order tickets by phone with a credit card call: (256) 638-4418 ext. 2218.
To order tickets online visit www.nacc.edu/theatre.
This production will be held in person with Covid-19 safety protocol in place. Masks will be highly suggested. Tickets are $8 each.
Godspell the musical will be performed on stage in the round! The seating for the show will be on stage rather than in the normal auditorium seating! This seating setup will provide an amazingly immersive and interactive performance unlike any other to have graced the Tom Bevill Lyceum stage.
“We are excited about Godspell,” stated NACC President Dr. David Campbell. “It is a wonderful play and the interactive audience seating for the play will make it an exceptional experience. Our Theatre Director, Ms. Kayleigh Smith, will bring on the best in the actors and actresses!”
Godspell was the first major musical theatre offering from three-time Grammy and Academy Award winner, Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Children of Eden); and it took the world by storm. Led by the international hit, “Day by Day,” Godspell features a parade of beloved songs, including “Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord,” “Learn Your Lessons Well,” “All for the Best,” “All Good Gifts,” “Turn Back, O Man” and “By My Side.”
In this updated (2012) version of the musical, a small group of people help Jesus Christ tell the different parables through games, storytelling, and comedy. A wide range of musical styles from vaudeville to pop are played and sung while you watch the story of Jesus’ life play out on stage. The group of people along with familiar characters such as John the Baptist and Judas portray the story of Jesus’ kindness, good news, and love all coming to the haunting dissolve of Jesus’ Crucifixion.
The chart-topping score, by playwright (John-Michael Tebelak), is a sensational story of love and death that continues to reach the hearts of theatre goers around the world. The simplicity of the staging combined with the complexity within the music has made it a staple of theatre companies both large and small.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.