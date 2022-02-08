The Rainsville City Council on Monday approved the purchase of a new GPS camera system for the sanitation department.
Councilman Rickey Byrum said the discussion of implementing a GPS camera system had been a topic of discussion for some time. However, with the rising cost of fuel prices, he and Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt have acted.
The new system is said to improve efficiency, offer custom tracing of trucks in route, provide best route solutions, eliminate inefficient trends, and store information and records, among other services.
Lingerfelt said if a driver is out, the system can provide a turn-by-turn route for the substitute driver to help avoid missing a customer's house.
"The main thing is eliminating all the backtracking," Byrum said. "Our trucks average about eight miles per gallon, so when you're looking at $3.60 a gallon for fuel, you look at ways to try and do better."
The trucks will be equipped with cameras to improve the safety aspect and also to hold everyone accountable in the event a dispute arises as to whether a customer's garbage was picked up or not.
The multi-features also include time-lapse data storage capabilities. In the event of a wreck, the footage would be available to provide insight into the accident.
The council approved the purchase of the GPS camera system for the sanitation department from Ingram Equipment at the cost of $30,580.
During Tuesday night's meeting, Lingerfelt also provided an update on the Chavies Road culvert.
– Editor’s note: Look for more information in an upcoming edition of the Times-Journal.
The council also:
• accepted Tommy Lewis's retirement after 30 years of service to the Rainsville Police Department.
• approved moving Anthony Baldwin from part=time to full-time dispatcher to replace Tommy Lewis.
• approved hiring Amy Silvers as a part-time dispatcher to replace Anthony Baldwin.
• approved training and travel request for Rainsville Fire Chief Willimac Wright and Training Officer and Fire Science Career Tech Program Instructor Jason Brannan in Tuscaloosa.
• approved training and travel request for Jonathan Haney and Austin Langley of the Rainsville Police Department.
• approved moving forward with the EMA (100) Person Facility Grant process.
– Editor’s note: Look for more information in an upcoming edition of the Times-Journal.
The next council meeting is scheduled for Feb. 7, 2022, with a workshop at 4 p.m. and a regular session at 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.