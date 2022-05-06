NACC to unveil long-awaited Trouper and Roscoe statue on May 12

Students at Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) know that a constant presence on the campus is Roscoe, a stray dog who has become a mascot. The official mascot in sporting programs, however, has always been a Mustang. Now the two creatures are set to be celebrated with the long-awaited unveiling of a bronze statue featuring the college’s two beloved spirit animals.
NACC President Dr. David Campbell announced this week that the unveiling is scheduled for May 12 at 10 a.m.
“This is something we have been wanting to do for a long time,” Campbell said. “We think the bronze statue will be an unusual feature of the college, even bringing in some visitors and tourists to see it. Beyond that, the statue will symbolize how the Northeast family takes in and nurtures its students and community and makes the campus their home, as they did with Trouper and Roscoe.”
The statue, to be displayed in the campus quad, was designed by NACC’s Associate Dean of Instruction and artist Barbara Kilgore. She partnered with the University of Alabama’s sculpture department and the UA foundry to bring the idea to life.
Her design places Trouper and Roscoe nose to nose, facing one another. Kilgore felt this was a perfect representation of NACC, saying, “It occurred to me that Roscoe had chosen us to be a part of his family and that we have chosen Trouper to be a part of our family. I realized that if we were going to have a sculpture that showed the spirit of the institution, it had to include them both. The interaction between the two is one of total acceptance. They are nose to nose, looking at each other. The mood is one of love and respect: the essences of NACC.”
Campbell said Daniel Wallace, a friend of Northeast and author of Big Fish, also contributed to the statue by writing the narrative that is to be inscribed on a plaque describing the statue. Wallace’s eloquent description will allow readers to become more acquainted with both Trouper and Roscoe and remind readers they will always be welcome at Northeast.
The administration, faculty, staff, and students of Northeast eagerly await the completion of the statue and look forward to the upcoming official unveiling next Thursday.
