NACC Foundation Board Gala set for Dec. 8

The Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) Foundation Board is hard at work preparing for the annual Holiday Gala. This year’s “Winter Wonderland” Gala will be held on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 6:00 p.m. in the William M Beck & Fine Arts Building (NACC gymnasium). Sonya Clemons, the “Art Lady”, will be honored as this year’s Northeast Alabama Community College Alumna of the Year.

