NACC to Host Shenandoah at Music on the Mountain this summer

Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) is extremely excited to announce this year’s Music on the Mountain celebration will feature the acclaimed country music group Shenandoah.The event will be held Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in the Tom Bevill Lyceum on NACC’s campus.
NACC’s Music on the Mountain 2022 is one stop on Shenandoah’s 35th Anniversary Tour and is sure to be a wonderful night of music for the community.
“We are extremely pleased to bring Music on the Mountain back with the band Shenandoah,” stated NACC President Dr. David Campbell. “Our area has a very rich musical heritage, and I know people will appreciate the music of this great band.”
When country music lovers talk about the greatest groups in the genre, Shenandoah is always at the forefront of any discussion. Fueled by Marty Raybon’s distinctive vocals and the band’s skilled musicianship, Shenandoah became well known for delivering such hits as “Two Dozen Roses”, “Church on Cumberland Road”, and “Next to You, Next to Me”.
Shenandoah has recorded ten studio albums (3 certified gold) and placed 26 singles on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. The boys from Muscle Shoals have left a potent legacy at country radio with over a dozen #1 records.
Shenandoah became known for delivering songs that celebrated the importance of faith and family while reveling in the joys of small-town life. “Next to You, Next to Me” topped the charts for three weeks and “Somewhere in the Vicinity of the Heart,” a beautiful duet with Alison Krauss, won a Country Music Association Award for Vocal Event of the year and a Grammy for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal.
Shenandoah also won the Academy of Country Music’s Vocal Group of the Year in 1991.
Music on the Mountain has been providing entertainment for the local community for quite some time and has become a treasured community event. Tickets for Music on the Mountain are $20 and will go on sale Friday, June 3rd at 9:00 a.m. Tickets may be purchased online by visiting www.musiconthemountainnacc.com.
Complete event information may be obtained by contacting Chasley Brown, Event Planner at NACC, 256-638-4418 or 256-228-6001, ext. 2248, or by email at brownchasley@nacc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.