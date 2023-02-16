Rainsville Chief calls attention to horse carriage traffic following accident

Rainsville’s Police Chief Michael Edmondson issued a statement calling attention to horse-drawn wagons after a Mennonite family was seriously injured in a Feb. 13 accident and their horse sustained fatal injuries.
“Many departments in the area responded to a vehicle accident in Powell, where a car had collided with a wagon being pulled by a horse,” Edmondson said.
Four family members were injured in the buggy crash. Media reports indicated the adults were seriously injured, but the children were not as seriously harmed.
“As anyone can imagine, this was scary news to hear. All too often these types of collisions can be avoided,” Edmondson said.
He pointed to Title 32 in the Alabama Code Book which “contains the ‘Rules of the Road.’ [It] specifically states that animal-drawn vehicles have the same rights on a roadway as any motor-driven vehicle. Rainsville Police Department will criminally prosecute anyone that dangerously violates any traffic laws that puts in danger anyone on a horse-drawn wagon.”
RPD asks for the community’s help in raising awareness and understanding that horse-drawn vehicles travel through Rainsville.
“Citizens need to pay attention on roadways; distracted driving is dangerous and against the law. When approaching a horse-drawn vehicle, we ask that you give yourself plenty of time to move to the fast lane and overtake the vehicle cautiously and at a steady speed. This ensures safety for both you and the wagon you’re passing,” Edmondson said.
A group of Mennonites from Tennessee purchased 500 choice acres north of Alabama Highway 71 and west of County Road 19 in 2021.
Edmondson said he has contacted the Alabama Department of Transportation about installing horse-drawn vehicle caution signs along Alabama Highways 35 and 75.
“Hopefully in the near future, there will be signs along those highways to remind drivers to share the road with these types of vehicles. Let’s all please do our part to make Rainsville welcoming to our Mennonite neighbors in our area,” Edmondson said.
Anyone witnessing traffic violations in the community are asked to report the violations quickly by calling (256) 638-2157.
“If you see something, say something” Chief Edmondson added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.