Rainsville Chief calls attention to horse carriage traffic following accident

A horse-drawn buggy like this one was involved in an accident this week. Two adults were seriously injured and their horse killed after a vehicle collided with them in Section.

 Wikipedia

Rainsville’s Police Chief Michael Edmondson issued a statement calling attention to horse-drawn wagons after a Mennonite family was seriously injured in a Feb. 13 accident and their horse sustained fatal injuries.

“Many departments in the area responded to a vehicle accident in Powell, where a car had collided with a wagon being pulled by a horse,” Edmondson said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.