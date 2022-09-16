Bears romp past Yellow Jackets for first win

This season hasn’t gotten off to the start Plainview wanted it to, but the Bears finally put it all together on Friday night for a dominating 28-7 win against Glencoe.
It was the Bears’ first win of the season and it came behind a three-touchdown performance from running back Dylan McCullough. He finished with 152 yards rushing and two touchdowns along with another touchdown reception.
The win was also head coach Dale Pruitt’s first win after returning to Plainview as head coach. He said the team finally put it all together for a win.
“We’ve had three tough weeks against good football teams,” Pruitt said. “I was proud of the way these kids conducted themselves this week and kept working. We’ve still got a long way to go but I was proud of the way they played tonight.”
Plainview opened the game with a nice drive but it stalled after a fumble on the Glencoe 28-yard line that the YellowJackets recovered.
The Bears got the ball back and then went on a 13-play 89-yard drive that took up the remainder of the first quarter.
The drive ended with the first score of the night on a 24-yard run from Levi Brown with 8:20 remaining in the first half. Brown was nearly brought down in the backfield by a host of Glencoe defenders, but he was able to escape and run for the score.
McCullough then put the Bears in scoring position just before the half when he intercepted Glencoe quarterback Nolan Fairley.
Two plays later, McCullough caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Trey Rutledge with six seconds remaining in the half to make it 14-0.
Neither team scored in the third quarter but Plainview took control of the game in the fourth. With 5:22 remaining McCullough scored on a five-yard run.
The Bears then forced Glencoe to punt on its next drive which Grant Martin blocked to set the offense up in scoring position. McCullough scored on the next play on a 31-yard run to make it 28-0.
Glencoe ended the Plainview shutout with 17 seconds remaining on a 2-yard run from Fairley. Gavin Bray added the extra point to make it 28-7.
Plainview’s kicker Brayden Lingerfelt was 4-for-4 on extra points for the night.
The Bears finished with 311 yards rushing. Brown finished with 56 yards, Andrew Hall had 37 yards on the ground and Sam Crowell added 36 yards.
