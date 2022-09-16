Bears romp past Yellow Jackets for first win

Plainview’s Trey Rutledge (3) runs behind a block from Sam Crowell. Rutledge connected with Levi Brown on the play for a first-half touchdown against Glencoe on Friday night. 

 Cinthia Rico | Times-Journal

This season hasn’t gotten off to the start Plainview wanted it to, but the Bears finally put it all together on Friday night for a dominating 28-7 win against Glencoe.

It was the Bears’ first win of the season and it came behind a three-touchdown performance from running back Dylan McCullough. He finished with 152 yards rushing and two touchdowns along with another touchdown reception.

