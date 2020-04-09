Man arrested by Rainsville Police for burglary of substation

A capture from a video shared by Rainsville police on Facebook led to the arrest of a man in connection with the Wednesday burglary of a Farmers Telephone substation on Everett Road.
According to a press release from Rainsville Police Chief Kevin Smith, the Rainsville Police Department was dispatched to the substation in the evening hours of April 8. An image of a suspect shared on Facebook led to citizens calling in to help identify Dalton Joshua Adams of Rainsville.
Adams voluntarily came to the Rainsville Police Department and gave a statement on Thursday.
“He was subsequently arrested and charged for third-degree Burglary, third-degree criminal mischief and criminal trespass. No property was taken, and the damage to the building and equipment was estimated to be under $500,” read the press release.
“Chief Smith would like to thank the citizens that called in and help identify Mr. Adams… During the pandemic, Rainsville police are still actively working and maintain the rule of law,” the release stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.