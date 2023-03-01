NACC mourns loss of mascot, Trouper the Mustang

Trouper, the mustang who served as the real-life mascot for Northeast Alabama Community College, was recently diagnosed with a terminal illness that prompted his owner and trainer to have him put to sleep, according to NACC President David Campbell.
Campbell shared in a Facebook post that the college plans to bury Trouper on the college’s nature/walking trail next to Roscoe, the stray campus dog who died shortly after the unveiling last May of a bronze statue on campus portraying the two animals interacting amicably.
