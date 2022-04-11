Northeast Alabama Community College announced on Monday a project to construct an advanced technology Workforce Development Center on the campus. It will be the first of six centers aimed at better facilitating business and industry training needs across the state by utilizing a cost-effective, shared services model on capital improvement projects for the first time.
Plans for the 50,000-square-foot building include laboratory space for programs centered on industrial systems maintenance, precision machining, design and 3D modeling and building construction craft training. Adaptable space will allow educators to interchange up to six programs as the local workforce needs.
It comes with a price tag of between $20-$25 million with financing through capital project funds provided by the Alabama Legislature and a $100 million bond issue.
NACC President David Campbell said Chancellor Jimmy Baker encouraged faculty, staff, and students, and community members throughout the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) to “dream big” in envisioning what Alabama’s colleges should look like in 2030 with a May 2020 initiative called Aspire that focused strategic planning for capital improvement projects.
Both House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, and Sen. Steve Livingston R-Scottsboro, were “early and enthusiastic supporters” in getting it passed, and Campbell said Ledbetter also led on recent legislation changing the management of construction and facilities oversight for the ACCS, which will result in a time savings of as much as six months, with groundbreaking of the project occurring as early as the fall.
“This is a landmark occasion here at Northeast because this is a major facility that will serve not just the northeast Alabama service area, but also the entire region, particularly the Appalachian mountain part of the state and Tennessee Valley,” said NACC President David Campbell.
“We will conduct workforce training in a first class, state-of-the-art facility, and this building will permit us to expand what we do and create the space on campus to establish new programs, particularly in healthcare. I can’t say enough about Chancellor Baker’s vision to provide and expand workforce training in Alabama and for the support of our outstanding legislators to fund these projects, particularly Rep. Ledbetter and Sen. Livingston with help from Rep. Tommy Hanes.”
Ledbetter said of all the projects he may play a role in completing during his tenure in state legislature, the Workforce Development Center tops the list in significance.
“This is a game changer,” he said. “What we are doing today will change the lives of people who aren’t even born yet. That’s big. There’s no question about it.”
Livingston thanked Baker for his vision Campbell for his hard work to “change the face of the middle part of Sand Mountain here. This new center will now change the face of Northeast Alabama for years to come. We’re excited about it. I was able to get $1.1 million added for this and Rep. Ledbetter was able to keep it in in the House of Representatives. We are blessed to have played a role in this.”
Also speaking during the event was “Dus” Rogers, the former executive director of the Jackson County Economic Development Authority who serves on the ACCS Board of Trustees while also working for Farmers Telecommunications Cooperative in Rainsville as the business development manager. It is a role that has helped with broadband expansion efforts in Northeast Alabama.
Campbell said the Workforce Development Center will also have space available for economic development purposes to impact the region and can also double as a storm shelter. Once completed, the facility will free up space elsewhere on campus where additional programs can go.
Goodwyn Mills Cawood will serve as architects on the project.
NACC Dean of Workforce Development Kerry Wright said, “The addition of this new facility will enable NACC to expand its capacity to serve more students and provide industry-specific training in high-demand career fields. Plus, added capacity means that NACC will continue to expand program offerings that will further support economic and workforce development initiatives in North Alabama.”
Regional business and industry leaders have communicated with the community college to collaborate on its workforce training journey, partnering to offer apprenticeships, internships, leadership training, credential access and general workforce development classes.
Community colleges have grown increasingly important in recent years as many high-earning careers in Alabama and across the country only require an associate’s degree or a certification.
Ledbetter said he was inspired after learning more about Mississippi’s “golden triangle” where there’s been billions in capital investment since 2008, anchored by the creation of a workforce development training center like the one now coming to NACC.
“I was walking with Chancellor Baker the following Monday and told him we would love to have something like that at Northeast, so he arranged a meeting with Dr. Campbell,” he said. “If you think about where our society is today…”
Ledbetter quoted Mike Rowe, host the Discovery Channel show “Dirty Jobs,” who said of the disconnect between the way America educates versus the job opportunities that are available: “If we are lending money that ostensibly we don’t have to kids who have no hope of making it back in order to train them for jobs that clearly don’t exist, I might suggest that we’ve gone around the bend a little bit.”
“This is so true,” Ledbetter said. “Chancellor Baker and Dr. Baker haven’t tried to create a new way to create jobs. Rather, they’ve taking the people who have created jobs across the state and developed training for their employees. That’s a big deal. I can assure you that in today’s market, someone in DeKalb or Jackson County can make more money as a plumber or electrician than as a lawyer or doctor. That’s just the fact of the matter. Society has changed. We’ve told our kids they have to have a four-year degree, but that’s not the case anymore. We are so short-handed on many trades in our state that they can’t find qualified people to do the work. This is a big deal for them to step up to the plate. It’s a game changer for our state and our community college system. To be the first in Alabama to announce that we are getting this facility, I think it shows the leadership of Dr. Campbell, Sen. Livingston and friendship with Chancellor Baker.”
The college collected data on local trends in everything from types of jobs needed in the area in the future, income level and financial needs, internet services, housing, and data on social issues such as hunger and poverty. Specific needs and priority jobs in the local workforce that were identified during the Aspire 2030 strategic planning included the following:
- Industrial systems: electrical and instrumentation, mechanical maintenance, precision machining, advanced design and manufacturing, welding and fabrication.
- Building construction: HVAC, carpentry, plumbing, electrical, masonry, and concrete.
- Computer science: information technology, cybersecurity and STEM.
Mark Evans, the vice president and general manager of Rheem FTPG in Jackson County, congratulated NACC on the new workforce development center.
“This new facility will allow NACC to expand their services, support economic growth in the community. We look forward to seeing this new facility enhance the partnership between Rheem and NACC,” Evans said.
