Gracie McCurdy a drag racer at 17

Gracie McCurdy is age 17 and drags races cars. Her journey into the world of drag racing began at age 15 when her father took her to observe a competition. Gracie is the youngest of five and is the only one who has taken to the sport of drag racing among her siblings.
Gracie’s father, Greg, said, “I have always felt the need for speed. My wife, April, and I rode a motorcycle and I was a drag racer when the children were smaller. When I took Gracie to the drag strip a couple of years ago, I had no idea she was going to ask if she could get into the sport.”
Her parents allowed her to try out and were shocked when she put the gas pedal to the floor and took right to the sport. “I loved it from the start,” said Gracie. Her father said she never entered the junior races. Gracie went straight to adult racing and has won cash and trophies in several races.
Gracie has two dragsters, her first one is a 1967 Camaro and recently, they purchased a 1991 Camaro which has a stronger engine to allow for more speed. She doesn’t just race the cars; she is hands-on and does mechanics as well. “I pulled my first transmission recently,” said Gracie. “I like working on the cars.”
McCurdy generally competes against males who have decades of experience. One of the race tracks she frequents is the Sand Mountain Dragway in Section, AL. Other tracks she has raced at include Brainerd Motorsports Park in Chattanooga, TN, Baileyton Good Time Drag Strip in Baileyton, AL, Alabama International Dragway in Steele, AL, Paradise Drag Strip in Calhoun, GA, and Ethridge Motorsports Park in Ethridge, TN. Dragster season runs from Spring to Autumn.
Greg McCurdy said Gracie can do a 1/8 of a mile in under six seconds and in the future, will look for a corporate sponsor opportunity for Gracie. Gracie said she looks up to Brittany Force as an example of what can be accomplished. Force became a National Hot Rod Association drag racer in 2013. In 2016 she became the first woman to win the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals. In May of 2016, she set a new NHRA top fuel drag racing record with a run of 3.676 seconds over 1,000 feet at Heartland Park Topeka, Kansas.
Drag racing began in the 1930s on dry lake beds in southern California. The first organized drag race took place at a Santa Ana airstrip in 1950. Now, millions of fans and spectators gather to drag strips across America to watch competitors race what is typically a 1/8 mile of track. Look for car #894 or her newest Camaro #006 on the track and give a shoutout to this young lady.
Gracie’s Motto: “Live like there is no tomorrow.”
— Marla Ballard’s Who's Who appears in the Times-Journal Wednesday editions.
