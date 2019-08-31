Dr. David Campbell, President of Northeast Alabama Community College, is pleased to announce that 152 students made the President’s and Dean’s lists during the summer semester.
The President’s List included 85 students and the Dean’s List included 67 students.
Requirements for the President’s List are: (1) semester grade point of 4.0 and (2) completion of a minimum semester course load of 12 semester credit hours of college-level work. Requirements for the Dean’s List are: (1) semester grade point of 3.5 or above but below 4.0 and (2) completion of a minimum semester course load of 12 semester credit hours of college-level work. Developmental (pre-collegiate) courses do not count toward the minimum course load requirement.
Students making the President’s List were:
Collinsville:
Ethan Alan Payton
Crossville:
Jennifer Michelle Ramirez
Fort Payne:
Stephanie Nicole
Breedwell
Megan Leann Brown
Stormy Burch
Kim Renae Dotson
Tiffany Elaine Graham
Mary Elizabeth Lynch
Jamie Colleen Montoya
Ashley Diane Moorales
Ana Maria Matias
Pascual
Elda Pascual Francisco
Hallie Brooklin Whitton
Fyffe:
Sabrina Lashae Jones
Nadia Dianne Powell
Geraldine:
Andrew Jamie Hall
Henagar:
Alexander Scott Brown
Bethany Grace Davis
Austin Blake Frost
Nathan Kyle King
Connor Austin Mccamy
Christopher Keith
Phillips
Tyler Richard Phillips
Ider:
Montana Lee Bray
Christopher Ryan
Rogers
Mentone:
John Thomas Reiman
Rainsville:
Lorinda Gaspar
Bartolome
Marty Delaney Baugh
Hanna Desirae Brown
Steven Leslie Pike
Lowell Thomas
Williams
Danny Keith Young
Sylvania:
Tiffany B Eaton
Michael Bradley
Watkins
Thea Elaine Wilbanks
Kaitlynn Danielle
Williams
Valley Head:
Brian Dale Howard
Students making the dean’s list were:
Collinsville:
Payton Sianna Sells
Crossville:
Karla Rocio Deleon
Elisabet Lemus Torres
Fort Payne:
Hannah Gaynelle Akins
Sabrina Marie Akins
Hermenegildo Andres
Sonya Kay Austin
Madison Oleava Bray
Franklin Gonzalez Cinto
Carlos Jesus Gonzalez Mora
Brittany Breanne Gray
Breanna Lasha Harper
Sara Kate Mccullough
Cameron Dakota
Norsworthy
Kalie Nunez Pineda
Joseph Blake Shankles
Miranda Lyn Simmons
Fyffe:
Nikki Cheyanne Lane
Haiyden Faith
Stubblefield
Henagar:
Tammy Keith
Charles Douglas
Strickland
Ider:
Jarad Alan Brown
Erika Brook Hamilton
Rainsville:
Andrew Braden Bowlan
Denease Dalila
Chaparro
Staci Nicole Cooper
Juan Guadalupe Donato Garcia
Karlie Samantha Fairris
Savannah Jade Johnson
Jaden Hope Lathem
Andrew Blake
Mcbrayer
Alexis Paige Wooten
Sylvania:
Kaitlyn Deann Bullock
Angela Leeann
Furgerson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.