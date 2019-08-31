Dr. David Campbell, President of Northeast Alabama Community College, is pleased to announce that 152 students made the President’s and Dean’s lists during the summer semester.

The President’s List included 85 students and the Dean’s List included 67 students.

Requirements for the President’s List are: (1) semester grade point of 4.0 and (2) completion of a minimum semester course load of 12 semester credit hours of college-level work. Requirements for the Dean’s List are: (1) semester grade point of 3.5 or above but below 4.0 and (2) completion of a minimum semester course load of 12 semester credit hours of college-level work. Developmental (pre-collegiate) courses do not count toward the minimum course load requirement.

Students making the President’s List were:

Collinsville:

Ethan Alan Payton

Crossville:

Jennifer Michelle Ramirez

Fort Payne:

Stephanie Nicole

Breedwell

Megan Leann Brown

Stormy Burch

Kim Renae Dotson

Tiffany Elaine Graham

Mary Elizabeth Lynch

Jamie Colleen Montoya

Ashley Diane Moorales

Ana Maria Matias

Pascual

Elda Pascual Francisco

Hallie Brooklin Whitton

Fyffe:

Sabrina Lashae Jones

Nadia Dianne Powell

Geraldine:

Andrew Jamie Hall

Henagar:

Alexander Scott Brown

Bethany Grace Davis

Austin Blake Frost

Nathan Kyle King

Connor Austin Mccamy

Christopher Keith

Phillips

Tyler Richard Phillips

Ider:

Montana Lee Bray

Christopher Ryan

Rogers

Mentone:

John Thomas Reiman

Rainsville:

Lorinda Gaspar

Bartolome

Marty Delaney Baugh

Hanna Desirae Brown

Steven Leslie Pike

Lowell Thomas

Williams

Danny Keith Young

Sylvania:

Tiffany B Eaton

Michael Bradley

Watkins

Thea Elaine Wilbanks

Kaitlynn Danielle

Williams

Valley Head:

Brian Dale Howard

Students making the dean’s list were:

Collinsville:

Payton Sianna Sells

Crossville:

Karla Rocio Deleon

Elisabet Lemus Torres

Fort Payne:

Hannah Gaynelle Akins

Sabrina Marie Akins

Hermenegildo Andres

Sonya Kay Austin

Madison Oleava Bray

Franklin Gonzalez Cinto

Carlos Jesus Gonzalez Mora

Brittany Breanne Gray

Breanna Lasha Harper

Sara Kate Mccullough

Cameron Dakota

Norsworthy

Kalie Nunez Pineda

Joseph Blake Shankles

Miranda Lyn Simmons

Fyffe:

Nikki Cheyanne Lane

Haiyden Faith

Stubblefield

Henagar:

Tammy Keith

Charles Douglas

Strickland

Ider:

Jarad Alan Brown

Erika Brook Hamilton

Rainsville:

Andrew Braden Bowlan

Denease Dalila

Chaparro

Staci Nicole Cooper

Juan Guadalupe Donato Garcia

Karlie Samantha Fairris

Savannah Jade Johnson

Jaden Hope Lathem

Andrew Blake

Mcbrayer

Alexis Paige Wooten

Sylvania:

Kaitlyn Deann Bullock

Angela Leeann

Furgerson

