Strong 2nd half lifts Rams past Bison

Sylvania scored 34 points in the second half to propel the Rams to a 41-20 victory against North Sand Mountain in the regular-season finale.
The win was Sylvania’s sixth consecutive win.
“We didn’t come out ready to play,” Rams head coach Tyler Vann said. “It’s tough to get ready for a game that doesn’t have playoff implications but I was proud of the way we fought in the second half.”
Styles Hughes scored four rushing touchdowns in the win with 131 yards rushing and 58 yards receiving. Preston Bates finished with 163 yards rushing and a touchdown.
The game was tight in the first half with both teams scoring a touchdown each.
Sylvania opened the game with a nice drive but a sack ended the threat. North Sand Mountain then took the ball and drove it 83 yards for a touchdown. Landon Keller hit Derek Bearden for a 29-yard pass. Lucas Steele added the extra point for a 7-0 lead.
Hughes tied the game on the next drive with a 5-yard run. Connor Andrade added the extra point to make it 7-7 with 11:13 remaining in the second.
Sylvania broke the tie with its opening drive of the second half. Hughes scored on a 13-yard run. Andrade added the extra point to make it 14-7.
North Sand Mountain responded with a 18-yard touchdown run from Mason Smith with 8:57 left in the third. The extra-point attempt failed and Sylvania held onto a 14-13 lead.
Sylvania then scored 27 unanswered points to take control of the game.
Brody Smith threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Sawyer Hughes with 8:11 remaining in the third. Styles Hughes scored his third rushing touchdown of the night on a 1-yard run, which was set up by a 41-yard run from Bates.
Bates scored with a 5-yard run with 8:13 remaining in the game. Sylvania’s final score of the night was a 17-yard run from Styles Hughes.
North Sand Mountain added a score with 39.7 seconds remaining on a 9-yard run from Jaxon Smith.
Smith was 12-for-18 passing with a touchdown. Sawyer Hughes had four catches for 62 yards and a touchdown. Zack Anderson added four catches for 41-yards. Andrade was 5-for-6 on extra-points.
