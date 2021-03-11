Sylvania man arrested on child pornography

A Sylvania man has been arrested on multiple counts of possessing child pornography.
After receiving an online tip about child pornography being downloaded at a residence on Carissa Road in Sylvania, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, Fort Payne Police Department, Sylvania Police Department and the District Attorney's Office searched the residence.
Matthew Austin Scott, 27, of Sylvania was charged with 10 counts of possessing child pornography on Wednesday, March 10, according to DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden.
This investigation is ongoing and more charges could be forthcoming.
"Rest assured this county and the officers that work here take these crimes against children very seriously,” Welden said. “I would also like to issue a warning that if you are engaging in this illegal behavior, you will be caught and you will be arrested. I would like to thank the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Investigators, the District Attorney's Office, Sylvania Police Department, Fort Payne Police Department and the Alabama ICAC Task Force for their hard work and dedication to help make DeKalb County a safer place and protecting our greatest asset, our children. God Bless!”
The ICAC Task Force helps law enforcement agencies enhance their investigative responses to offenders who use the Internet, online communication systems, or computer technology to sexually exploit children. The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention. The ICAC Program is a national network of 61 coordinated task forces representing over 3,000 federal, state, and local law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies that are engaged in proactive investigations, forensic investigations, and criminal prosecutions.
