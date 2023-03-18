The Valley Head Town Council has scheduled a meeting on March 20 at 6 p.m. to discuss the 30-day suspension of the town’s fire chief, Dustin Burt.
Mayor Michael Key, who began his current term in 2020 but has previously served on the town council since the 1980s, said the chatter on social media has been pretty one-sided.
“On Facebook, whatever their friend tells you is gospel, but [The Times-Journal] is the only one who has asked for the other side of the story,” he said. “I did not suspend the [fire] chief or suspend the department. I suspended the chief of his duties as the chief. There are responsibilities he has that he has not been doing.”
Key said the rumor is that he relieved the fire chief after complaining about dirty vehicles, including water bottles left in a truck, but his issue with the department is the lack of necessary paperwork.
“There is documentation for our insurance purposes that we need but do not have,” Key said.
Burt is a lifelong Valley Head resident who was appointed as fire chief in 2018, according to the town’s website. He graduated from Valley Head High School in 2004, then worked for the DeKalb County Ambulance Service for eight years as an EMT and later an advanced EMT. He then transferred to the Marshall County EMS.
“For over 64 years, the Valley Head Fire Department has been providing fire protection, emergency rescue, and public service to the citizens, businesses, and tourists in the Valley Head and surrounding areas. We are constantly striving to ensure that our volunteer personnel, our training, and our equipment will meet any challenge we face,” the website reads.
Some citizens have reacted with alarm to rumors circulating online, but the mayor said fire protection remains covered under mutual aid agreements with surrounding communities.
“I have not reached out to anybody. I have not checked with [municipal] insurance. Technically, Valley Head has the same number of firefighters. Nobody has resigned or turned in their equipment. We just don’t have a chief is all,” Key said.
The mayor protested the suggestion that he’s out to get the fire department.
“I’m not looking to fire anybody. They’re volunteers. How can I fire volunteers? I’m not looking to get rid of anything,” he said.
The volunteer department currently has three active members, according to Town Clerk Debra Rhodes. Burt, while serving as chief, is also a volunteer.
Volunteer firefighters deal with the same issues as paid ones, including potential exposure to toxins and stress-induced health problems. But volunteers typically have limited resources and volunteer firefighters have to balance their duties with other work or family obligations.
The mayor said the dispute has not affected planning for the annual Memories of Mayberry Festival on May 6, the proceeds from which benefit the Valley Head Fire Department.
“Mayberry remains on full-swing. This has nothing to do with Mayberry,” Key said.
In a Facebook comment thread, user Raymond Beasley insisted that the department is not the problem.
“They have been bullied by this mayor ever since he took office,” Beasley said.
Another user, Toby Maniford, said, “Your volunteers need help, not criticism… Remember, your team/army is only as good and respectful as its leader.”
Cynthia Morrison Stinson, the innkeeper at the Mentone Inn Bed and Breakfast, recalled how Valley Head firefighters assisted in Mentone during the Feb. 2 fire at the Hitching Post, containing the blaze which threatened to spread to her business.
“They didn’t have to come up the mountain. They could have stayed in their homes with their families, but they risked their lives and well-being to help our town… I pray that a resolution can be made to continue the Valley Head Fire Department. Keep politics out of it and keep a sense of community and what is best for the town and surrounding areas,” Stinson wrote on Facebook.
Mayor Key said he welcomes anyone who wishes to speak at the March 20 meeting to come by Town Hall, located at 41 Anderson Street, and request to be placed on the agenda.
“[The town council chambers] is not a huge room. And, we follow Robert’s Rules of Order. Someone can call me a bully if they want to, but that’s how we hold Council meetings,” the mayor said, referring to the manual dictating parliamentary procedure that governs a wide variety of organizational meetings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.