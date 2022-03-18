Hammondville to receive $250k grant for Carmichael Road

Hammondville has been awarded $250,000 for Carmichael Road reconstruction, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Friday afternoon.
Hammondville Mayor Tammy Brown said, “I am very happy that we got this grant because it will not only help the community out a lot but also the residents that live on Carmichael Road will be very happy. We’ve worked really hard, and our town clerk Kim Johnson has done a great job searching and applying for grants to help us with this project. This is a joint effort with Valley Head because part of the [Carmichael] road is in Valley Head town limits. So, we’re looking forward to completing the project with Valley Head.”
The funding is made available through the Annual Grant Program, a program created under the Rebuild Alabama Act. The Rebuild Alabama Act, passed by the legislature and signed by Ivey in 2019, requires ALDOT to establish an annual program setting aside $10 million off the top of the state’s share of new gas tax revenue for local projects. There have been more than 1,500 new road and bridge projects worth more than $5 billion.
This is the third year of the Annual Grant Program, with $20 million in state funding awarded for local projects across since 2020.
This round of the Annual Grant Program results in 21 projects receiving state funding. Of those awarded projects, cities and counties contributed a total of over $2 million in local matching funds. Matching funds are not required to be eligible.
An additional round of local projects is expected later this year. It is anticipated that a number of projects will be under contract by the end of this year. All projects are required to move forward within one year of the awarding of funds.
For more information about the Annual Grant Program, visit the program’s dedicated webpage at https://www.dot.state.al.us/programs/RAAGrantProgram.html.
ALDOT’s mission is to provide a safe, efficient, environmentally sound transportation network across Alabama. For additional information, visit www.dot.state.al.us.
