Every year in and around St Valentine’s Day, couples from far and wide make a beeline for the Shrine of St Valentine in Whitefriar Street Church in Dublin.
Over the last few decades the church in Aungier Street, maintained by the Carmelite order, has become a traditional place of pilgrimage for all kinds of lovers.
Complete with an altar and life-size statue of St. Valentine, the shrine contains an alarmed casket enclosing a number of St. Valentine’s bones and a vial of his blood.
An inscription on the casket reads: “This shrine contains the sacred body of Saint Valentinus the Martyr, together with a small vessel tinged with his blood.”
Yes, it is true – St. Valentine is enshrined in Dublin! So just how did the relics of the patron saint of love end up in Ireland?
Unfortunately, the story started with a rather gruesome end to his life. It’s believed that on Feb. 14 around the year 270 AD, Valentine, then working as a holy priest, was beaten with clubs and then beheaded for defying the Emperor Claudius II, known as “Claudius the Cruel.”
Believing that Roman men were unwilling to join the army because of their strong attachment to their wives and families, Claudius had banned all marriages and engagements to get rid of the problem. Valentine, realising the injustice of the decree, defied Claudius and continued to perform marriages for young lovers in secret. The martyred remains of Valentine were buried in Rome.
Enter into the equation an Irish priest, Father John Spratt. In the 1800s he was a famous preacher, and one time was invited to speak at a church in Rome. In admiration for the Irish priest’s oratory, Pope Gregory XVI gifted him some of St. Valentine’s remains, which arrived in Dublin on Nov. 10, 1836, in a wooden casket with the pope’s coat of arms, accompanied by a letter attesting to the contents of the casket.
A new shrine to Valentine was constructed in the 1950s, and its popularity has grown ever since. Throughout the year, the Whitefriar Street Church regularly hosts visitors paying their respects to the patron saint of love – but there is always a notable rise in pilgrims around St Valentine’s Day. On Feb. 14 itself, the church holds special sermons and blessing of rings ceremonies.
Visitors to the Basilica of Santa Maria in Rome can find the flower-adorned skull of St. Valentine on display. Other parts of St. Valentine’s skeleton are on display in the Czech Republic, England and France.
