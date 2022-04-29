Landfill in Collinsville faces $33,600 penalty for violations of its permit

The sanitary landfill where DeKalb County dumps its household trash faces a civil penalty of $33,600 for violations dating back to September of 2020 when the landfill was inspected to determine compliance with its Solid Waste disposal permit.
The Sand Valley Landfill is operated by Republic Services subsidiary GEK, Inc. as one of Alabama’s 31 municipal solid waste landfills. The landfill in Fort Payne, in contrast, is one of 91 permitted to accept construction and demolition solid waste but not household waste.
Sand Valley Landfill comprises 233 acres and accepts approximately 1,600 tons of waste per day from Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Dekalb, Etowah, Jackson, Marshall, Randolph, St. Clair, and Talladega counties in Alabama, as well Chattooga, Dade, Polk, and Walker counties in Georgia; and Hamilton county in Tennessee. According to Dun & Bradstreet, there are 2,217 companies in the GEK Landfill, Inc. corporate family, generating $5.41 million in sales. A tipping fee is paid to dump there and municipal solid waste landfills are taxed by Alabama at a rate of $1 per ton.
Prior to the adoption of stringent regulatory requirements adopted in 1993, about 300 sanitary landfill operated in the state.
The requirements included the construction of an impermeable liner underneath new landfills to protect groundwater from becoming contamination by leachate, the toxic stew of chemicals that form after rain water filters through buried waste.
The rules also mandated collection systems to collect, treat and properly dispose of it so it doesn’t seep through the soil into local waterways to contaminate drinking water supplies and spread disease.
Regulations also require compaction and cover of garbage dumped in these landfills by several inches of soil to contain odors, prevent blowing litter or scavenging by birds. Landfills have also historically been breeding grounds for mosquitos and other disease-carrying pests.
The landfills also monitor the accumulation of explosive methane gas that results from the decomposition of organic materials.
The Sand Valley Landfill was named Electricity Project of the Year in 2015 by the Environmental Protection Agency for harnessing and converting the methane into 4.8 megawatts of electricity sold to the Sand Mountain Electric Co-op to power approximately 4,000 homes in the area.
Once a landfill is full, it is capped with another liner made of synthetic plastic and covered by at least two feet of dirt and monitored for 30 years. Some of these areas are then transformed into parks and open spaces.
ADEM reports reveal the landfill in Collinsville faced a big challenge as the remnants of Tropical Storm Claudette dumped “a catastrophic quantity of sustained rainfall” exceeding the 25 year/24-hour storm event for the landfill, defined as greater than 8-10 inches of rain in less than 24 hours. The heavy rains on June 19, 2021 reportedly damaged a portion of the drainage layer and geotextile liner, according to documents.
Two months later, the landfill’s operator, GEK, Inc., was still coping with leachate that exceeded the limits during to the huge quantity of stormwater that contacted waste in the active disposal cell. The company reportedly hired a contractor to dewater the cell, repair it and apply cover to the previously submerged waste in early August 2021.
The violations listed in the order from ADEM Director Lance R. LeFleur consist of failure to cover waste properly, failure to confine waste to a small area, failure to apply for a minor permit modification prior to construction, failure to maintain less than 30 cm of leachate on the liner, failure to maintain a run-on control system, and failure to control unauthorized discharges.
The order, if issued, will require the facility to correct all violations within the prescribed timeframes, and to operate in compliance with ADEM Admin. Code 335-13 in the future.
Information posted on the ADEM website reveals GEK agreed on March 7, 2022 to pay the civil penalty of $33,600.
ADEM personnel repeatedly inspected the landfill in 2020 and documented deficiencies, including leachate seeps along the outside slope.
They also found a lack of compacted earth or alternate cover material in the previous disposal area and adjacent to the active disposal area, as required at the conclusion of each day’s operation.
In November 2020, ADEM conducted a site visit to assess the progress of the corrected measures and documented violations that included leachate being collected in an adjacent storm water ditch and “a significant amount of exposed waste” on the northern slope, as well as uncovered waste being observed throughout the facility.
The order also states that GEK failed to request a modification of its permit at least 90 days prior to a change in the design of its operating procedures, as required.
“A large construction project encompassing a major portion of the facility resulted in significant amounts of exposed waste,” the order states.
In March of last year, GEK reportedly told ADEM the violations had been addressed and measures implemented to prevent their recurrence. An inspection conducted 18 days later uncovered more violations including an additional large discharge of leachate that accumulated on the western slope and more uncovered waste from the previous week’s operation.
That April a progress report was submitted on efforts to document progress made in the deficiencies noted during the inspections.
More violations were documented by ADEM following another inspection in June 2021, including “an excessive amount of uncovered waste… being too large to adequately cover at the end of the day’s operation.”
Monthly calls ceased in June 2021 due to “significant improvement” being made and no deficiencies or alleged violations being flagged during a September 2021 inspection.
The order notes that GEK does not have a history of similar violations and ADEM was unable to ascertain if the company realized any economic benefit as a result of the violations. GEK reported it operates the landfill in full compliance with applicable laws and regulations governing municipal solid waste landfills.
The order clarifies, “There was no harm to the environment or threat to the health or safety of the public as a result of the alleged violation set forth in the Department’s contentions or GEK’s construction, operation, maintenance or repair of the landfill. All leachate was collected in stormwater retention ponds and dams and other structures were used to prevent any discharge of any water that had contacted leachate from the stormwater retention basins.”
Interested persons may submit written comments, including a request for a hearing, before May 5 to:
Alabama Department of Environmental Management, Attention: Stephen A. Cobb, Chief of the Land Division, P. O. Box 301463, Montgomery, Alabama 36130-1463.
The comment period will end at the close of business 30 days from the April 7 publication of the notice.
A copy of the proposed order is available on the ADEM web page at: http://adem.alabama.gov/compInfo/adminOrders.cnt or may be obtained by written request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.