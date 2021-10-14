Sandra Mae Ferrell age 74 of Fyffe, Alabama passed away on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at her residence.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, October 16, 2021 in Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel at 2PM with Pastor Reggie Byrum officiating.
Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery in Jasper, TN at 4PM CST with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.
Visitation will be Saturday, October 16, 2021 from 12PM until 2PM at Rainsville Funeral Home.
Survivors
Sons: Marty Manus of Harrison, TN, and Marlin “Buddy” Manus of Harrison, TN
Daughter: Lisa Manus of Powell, AL
Brothers: Bill Gamble and wife Linda of Rossville, GA, and Glenn Gamble and wife Judy of Smyrna, TN
Sister: Paula Gilbert and husband Doc of Lookout Mountain, GA
Grandchildren: Marty Manus Jr., Kayla Manus, and Isabella Manus
Nephews and Nieces: Kon, Nick, Jonathan, Jason, Jeremy, Kim, and Allie
Preceded in Death
Husband: Sam Ferrell Jr.
Parents: William Gamble and Iva Gamble
Brother: James Lebron Hamlin
