Mr. Weldon Parrish, 80, of Rainsville, passed away Sunday March 5, 2023.
Mr. Parrish was a graduate of Geraldine High School, Snead State, Jacksonville State University, and the University of Alabama School of Administration. He spent three and a half years as elementary teacher and coach at Sylvania School. He was head football, basketball, and baseball coach at Gaylesville for five years. He then moved on to Adamsburg Junior High, where he served as principal for two years. His final home in the schools was back at Sylvania, where he served as principal for fifteen years. After that, he moved into Administration and served as DeKalb County’s Superintendent of Education for eight years.
Regardless of the school or the position, one thing remained constant, Weldon Parrish had a heart for education and for students. He is remembered fondly as “Coach” by many and Mr. Parrish by others. Almost every student who walked the halls of his schools has a story of the time that Mr. Parrish treated them in a way that was memorable. He will be remembered fondly for his kindness and compassion that he showed to his students.
Mr. Parrish is survived by his wife of 58 years, Bettye Parrish; his brother James Parrish (Brenda), sister-in-law Jane Adams; brothers-in-law Charles Moore (Lisa) and Tom Silver (Debbie), daughter-in-law Debbie Parrish, special family member Mike Morris (Nona); nieces Andi Adams, Amy Rolling (Brandon), Nikki Parrish Scott (Brad), Keri Carroll (Chad); nephews Matt Parrish (Lindsey), Randy Silver, Colton Moore (Taylor), and a host of cousins and friends.
Mr. Parrish is preceded in death by his daughter Candee Parrish, his son Dr. John Weldon Parrish, his parents Charles and Nina Parrish, and his grandmother Ethel Smith.
Services will be held March 8,2023, at Rainsville Funeral Home chapel with Bro Roger Graham, Bro Jeff Mann , and Terry Poe officiating. Visitation 12 -2 followed by funeral service in chapel. Entombment at Mountain View Memory Gardens with Rainsville Funeral Home directing. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Gideon’s International, www.gideons.org.