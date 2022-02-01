Mary Kate (Kitty) Jones

“Kitty” as known by all, passed away Saturday, January 29, at the age of 89. She was born in Birmingham, Alabama and enjoyed her social life and had many friends.
She and her husband had a small campground called Thunder Canyon in Ider, Alabama for 50 years. “Kitty” was a retired postal worker, known and liked by many. She was a member of St. Joseph’s On The Mountain Episcopal Church in Mentone, Alabama.
Mrs. Jones was preceded in death by her parents, Richard Mordecai Jones and Mary Kate Ingram Jones, husband, Jean Paul “Jay” Jones, sisters, Lanelle Carlton and Haven Temple.
She is survived by her children, Mary Kate Adkins (Mike), Jay Jones (Melisa), Randy Jones, Worth Jones (Sherry), grandchildren, Carlie Mahaffey (Michael), Adam Jones (Mercedes), Jerrod Jones (Becky), Logan Jones, and great-grandchild, Amelia Mahaffey.
A memorial for “Kitty” will be arranged at St. Joseph’s On The Mountain at a later date.