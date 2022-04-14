Mrs. Ruth Neeley age 96 of Sylvania, AL passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Collinsville Health & Rehab.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 2:00PM at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. David Hairston officiating.
Burial will follow in Kirk Memorial Gardens with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.
Visitation will be held Saturday, April 16th from 9am-2pm.
Survivors
Sons: Benny Neeley and wife Anita of Sylvania, AL, Ronnie Neeley and wife Sharon of Sylvania, AL
Daughter: Shelia Hixson and husband Eddie of Chattanooga, TN
4 Grandchildren: Aimee (Jamie) Clines, Benjie (Tishina) Neeley, Monica (Zach) Riggins & Amanda (Josh) Hughes
10 Great Grandchildren
A Host of Nieces & Nephews
Preceded in Death
Husband: Roy Neeley
Parents: Van & Lizzie Shirey
10 Brothers & Sisters