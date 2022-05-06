Helen Elizabeth Dobbs, 94, of Fort Payne, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022. She was born October 24, 1927 in DeKalb County, Alabama to the late Robert Joel Dobbs and Eunice Elva Fowler Dobbs. Ms. Dobbs was a lifelong educator in the Fort Payne City School System. She was the oldest living member of First Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Monday at Wilson Funeral Home with Dr. Marshall Henderson officiating. Burial will follow in Walkers Chapel Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Fort Payne.
She is survived by her nephew Jody Dobbs and great-nephew Jonathon Dobbs. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Robert Van Dobbs, and sister E. Roberta Dobbs.
