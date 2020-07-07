Mrs. Helen Brooks Browder age 89 of Rainsville, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at her residence. Graveside service was held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 11:00 am in Broadway Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Kevin McCreless officiating. Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.
Helen Browder, lovingly called Miss Helen celebrated her 89th birthday recently with an all-day party. She enjoyed refreshments, messages, cards, phone calls, flowers and visits from her family.
Miss Helen was a 1949 graduate of Sylvania High School and attended Alverson-Draughon Business College of Nashville. She married the love of her life, Jim Browder on April 8, 1950. In 2015 the couple celebrated their 65-year anniversary with a reception held in their honor. During the two-hour event, over 200 family members and friends attended and shared in their blessed celebration.
For many years, she was a domestic engineer, keeping an immaculate home and staying busy with Jim and their two active children. She began her career later in life as the director of the Child Development Center at the DeKalb Baptist Mission Center in Rainsville. She earned her title as Miss Helen from her 22 ½ years working with daycare and kindergartners. Often she would be stopped in a restaurant, a grocery store or any public place for kids to yell out, “Hey, Miss Helen”. Throughout the years she was greeted by former daycare students who would come to enroll their own children at the mission center daycare or kindergarten.
After she retired, the couple took up camping and bought a travel trailer. Their favorite campsite was Mountain Lakes Resort in Guntersville. They spent most of their time from early spring to fall each year visiting the resort, making memories with a host of friends, old and new. Pastime at the campgrounds included walking, reading a good book, ladder golf tourneys, playing cards and having ice cream socials.
Miss Helen was a fun-loving, strong, kind and independent lady who always held her family and friends dear to her heart. She enjoyed any time spent with them. She was a long-time member of Broadway Baptist Church and taught a teen girls Sunday School class for many years.
Her life on earth ended last Saturday, July 4, when God lead her to her heavenly home. What a celebration that had to be and she is now resting in the arms of Jesus, free from disease and health issues.
Miss Helen was preceded in death by husband, James G. (Jim) Browder, son Steve Browder, parents Leon & Inez Brooks and sister Gaynell Short.
Her survivors include
Daughter: Diane B. Hale and husband Jimmy;
Daughter-in-Law: Patti Browder
Brother: Larry Brooks;
Sister: Marilyn Buff and husband Jim;
Grandchildren: Jenni (William) Bobo, Brandi Bell, Ashton (Jon) Spann;
Aime Browder, Katie Browder, and Lacy (Steven) Cognevich;
Great Grandchildren: Brett Bobo, Harley Bobo, Bella Bobo, Maci Pope, Sadie Spann, two more due in the fall;
Great Great Grandson: Bo Peters:
Special Friend and Caregiver: Glenda Hancock;
Caregivers: Tammy Williams, Macy Leath, and Debbie Lynn
