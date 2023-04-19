Evelyn Annette Hawkins
Mentone
Evelyn Annette Hawkins, 60, of Mentone, died April 16, 2023. Funeral service is 2 p.m. April 21 at Burt Chapel in Valley Head with burial following in Little River Cemetery in Mentone. Visitation is 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 20 at the chapel. The family is accepting flowers.
Ryan Thomas “Goat” Ogle
Rainsville
Ryan Thomas “Goat” Ogle, 36, of Rainsville, died April 11, 2023. Funeral services are 1 p.m. April 20 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Paul Long officiating. Burial following in Brown’s Chapel Cemetery. Visitation is 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 19 at the funeral home.
Daisy Johnson
Rainsville
Daisy Johnson, 97, of Rainsville, died April 16, 2023 at Crowne Health Care. Funeral service was 3 p.m. April 18 at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Smith officiating. Burial followed in Mountain View Memory Gardens.
Edith Kay Brown
Section
Edith Kay Brown, 70, of Section, died April 14, 2023. Funeral services and burial were 2 p.m. April 17 from the graveside of New Bethel Cemetery at Powell Crossroads with Rev. Matt Ward officiating. W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel entrusted with arrangements.
Lottie Mendez
Rainsville
Lottie Mendez, 90, of Rainsville, died April 15, 2023 at Shepherd’s Cove. Funeral mass is 2 p.m. April 21 at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church with Rev. Rick Chenault officiating. Visitation is 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the church prior to service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice in Albertville or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Birmingham. Rainsville Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Rebecca Darlene Walden
Guntersville
Rebecca Darlene Walden, 64, of Guntersville, died April 13, 2023. Funeral services and burial were 1 p.m. April 17 from the graveside of Clear Springs Cemetery in Guntersville. W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel entrusted with arrangements.
Rev. Karl Jackson Kuykendall
Collinsville
Rev. Karl Jackson Kuykendall, 61, of Collinsville, died April 14, 2023. Funeral services were 2 p.m. April 17 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Revs. Charles Bishop and Billy Smothers officiating. Burial followed in Fairview Cemetery at Dawson.
Martha Loania Treece Lee
Powell
Martha Loania Treece Lee, 72, of Powell, died April 13, 2023 at her residence. Funeral services were 2 p.m. April 16 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with burial following in Pleasant View Cemetery.